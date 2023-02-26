Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Kevin Durant officially out Sunday vs. Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful

Feb 25, 2023, 7:02 PM | Updated: 7:16 pm
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, smiles after being introduced during an NBA basketball team availability, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(AP Photo/Matt York)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

The Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant are eyeing Wednesday’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets as the forward’s debut with the organization and first game back from an MCL injury, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Phoenix officially ruled out Durant for Sunday’s contest against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum, according to NBA’s latest injury report.

The Suns also listed backup guard Landry Shamet as out (right foot soreness), while wing Josh Okogie is available (nasal fracture). Shamet will be re-evaluated next week.

Meanwhile, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful with a right quad contusion and forward Wesley Matthews is out with a right calf strain.

Phoenix is on a four-game road trip with games at Milwaukee (Sunday), Charlotte (Wednesday), Chicago (Friday, March 3) and Dallas (Sunday, March 5).

Before Charania reported the target date, Suns general manager James Jones joined Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo and said Durant was nearing his return to action but wasn’t definitive as to when the forward would step foot on the court for Phoenix post-All-Star break.

“We have a practice (Thursday), we’ll get a better gauge of where he is tomorrow, but he’s close,” Jones said Wednesday. “I just can’t tell you exactly when he’ll play, but he is close.”

Jones added that Durant has been ramping up through 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 work in preparation for his eventual return.

Durant has yet to take the court in a Suns uniform since Phoenix acquired the superstar just under two weeks ago and hasn’t played since Jan. 8 after spraining his MCL as a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

In 39 games played this season, Durant is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He’s shooting 56% from the field and 37.6% from long range.

