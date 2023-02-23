Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is expected to be limited this offseason due to an unspecified injury.

In an upcoming episode of the Dave Pasch Podcast outlined by AZCardinals.com’s Darren Urban on Wednesday, owner Michael Bidwill explains the signal caller is dealing with an ailment.

“Colt is coming back from an injury that is going to limit him in the offseason,” Bidwill told Pasch. “It’s another set of dynamics that (offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and Jonathan Gannon) have to work through, and (general manager Monti Ossenfort).

“We’ll see what exactly the plan is. That’s not for me to figure out, that’s for those guys to figure out.”

While the injury is unknown, McCoy was seen walking around media row during the week of Super Bowl LVII with a cast on his wrist, per Arizona Sports’ Tyler Drake.

It’s yet another negative for a quarterbacks room and offense that will be likely be without signal caller Kyler Murray to start the season.

McCoy entered the offseason figuring to fill in for Murray, or at the very least be a candidate for the starting job with his teammate sidelined.

In four games played (three starts) last season, McCoy completed 68.2% of his passes for 780 yards and one touchdown to three interceptions. He also rushed 14 times for 36 yards.

Across six career starts with the Cardinals, McCoy is 3-3.

Before the veteran’s injury update, Arizona was already in the market to add to the position this offseason with only two quarterbacks currently under contract in Murray and McCoy.

David Blough (restricted) and Trace McSorley (unrestricted), who both registered starts for Arizona in 2022, are free agents.

