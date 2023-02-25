Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Torey Lovullo: Rule changes favoring baserunning fell into D-backs’ lap

Feb 25, 2023, 9:05 AM
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo chats with prospect Jordan Lawlar during spring training...
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo chats with prospect Jordan Lawlar during spring training workouts on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Scottsdale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)
(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)
Austin Scott's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks were able to tap into some of their future potential in the back half of the 2022 season, stealing 67 bases post-All-Star break, the most in MLB during that span.

The D-backs were ranked 21st in that category before the All-Star break, but a jolt in speed came into the clubhouse with their youngest prospects getting more playing time.

Outfielder Jake McCarthy finished the 2021 season with 23 stolen bases and one of the fastest sprint speeds of all outfielders at 30.1 feet per second, per Statcast. Young and developing outfield prospect Alek Thomas is in the 95th percentile for sprint speed and top outfield prospect Corbin Carroll recorded the second-fastest sprint time since Statcast’s birth in 2015 at 30.7 feet per second.

RELATED STORIES

With the new MLB rule changes that include bigger bases and only up to two pickoff attempts per plate appearance, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo definitely isn’t complaining.

“It just kind of fell into our lap, they made all these rule changes … they’re trying to create a little bit of offensive excitement,” Lovullo told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Thursday. “Like a little bit of stolen base excitement and now it fits right into our game plan.

“That’s who we are. We’re good hitters and we’re fast athletes that get around the bases as fast as anybody. … So we’re good already. But we want to enhance it by checking the rules and making it happen on a higher level and a little faster pace.”

With these rule changes already implemented in the minors, there was a 26% increase in stolen bases once there was a limit added on pickoff attempts.

D-backs general manager Mike Hazen also understands the potential and hopes that the team can adjust properly to the rules and can use them to Arizona’s advantage.

“I am hoping that speed and athleticism will be enhanced in terms of what we can do and we have a lot of that,” Hazen told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Wednesday. “I think we are a good baserunning team. I think we were one of the best baserunning teams in baseball last year. I’m hoping that continues this year.”

Arizona Diamondbacks

From left to right: Jerry Colangelo, Dan Bickley, Michael Bidwill and Vince Marotta on Tuesday, Feb...
Kevin Zimmerman

The Cardinals bring fresh voices and more Newsmaker Week 2023 highlights

Bickley & Marotta welcomed 25 guests representing Arizona's teams and events to their show on Tuesday through Friday. So what did we learn?
1 day ago
Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen during spring training workouts on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Sc...
Wills Rice

D-backs GM Mike Hazen: ‘Payroll is irrelevant to me’ in team construction

Corbin Carroll could earn a rare early extension handed out by an Arizona Diamondbacks team looking to get ahead in valuing the outfielder.
2 days ago
Arizona Diamondbacks 3B Evan Longoria looks on during workouts on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Scotts...
Tyler Drake

Evan Longoria already impacting Diamondbacks in more ways than 1

He may not have signed on as a coach, but it certainly doesn't hurt that Evan Longoria can serve as a mentor to the young D-backs.
4 days ago
Arizona Diamondbacks president and CEO Derrick Hall (center) joins Dan Bickley (left) and Vince Mar...
Jake Anderson

What changes could come if Diamondbacks opt to renovate Chase Field?

The D-backs know they need to either refurbish Chase Field or find a new place to play prior to the lease's end ahead of the 2028 season.
4 days ago
Arizona Diamondbacks CEO and president Derrick Hall visits the Arizona Sports studios on Tuesday, F...
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports’ 2023 Newsmakers Week recap

The important figures making the biggest decisions in Arizona sports join Bickley & Marotta throughout a one week span each February.
9 hours ago
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly and pitcher Dray Jameson on the first full-squad day of s...
Jake Anderson

1st full day of school: Minor leaguers give Diamondbacks insights on new MLB rules

Pitchers and catchers reported last week, so the rest of the D-backs still had a first-day-of-school vibe on their way in and out of Salt River Fields.
4 days ago
Torey Lovullo: Rule changes favoring baserunning fell into D-backs’ lap