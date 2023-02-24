Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson is no stranger to changing his name.

Before his time in Arizona, the wide receiver decided to switch things up when it came to his first name, altering the spelling of Robby to Robbie.

He apparently wasn’t done there, opting for yet another name change from Robbie to Chosen recently.

“Great news! Our motion for reconsideration worked! Name changes granted an official!” read a screenshot posted by Anderson on Instagram.

Anderson is far from the only NFL player to legally change his name, with former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson’s last-name switch to Ochocinco being the most polarizing.

Anderson played 10 games for the Cardinals in 2022 following a midseason trade from the Carolina Panthers.

In his appearances with Arizona, the wide receiver recorded seven catches for 76 yards in what was an underwhelming year for him and the Cardinals offense.

As for what the future holds for Anderson in 2023 is up for debate.

While he is under contract for next season, cutting Anderson would free up $12 million in cap space for the Cardinals.

And with numerous holes to fill on both sides of the football on top of a new general manager and coaching staff taking the reins, moving on from Anderson could be in the cards.

Anderson is coming off his seventh NFL season. During that span, he’s played for the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and Cardinals.

