ARIZONA COYOTES

Coyotes nab draft pick to facilitate Patrick Kane blockbuster, per report

Feb 28, 2023, 2:07 PM
Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane smiles during an NHL hockey game on Jan. 19, 2023, in Philadelphia. Kane says he definitely noticed the New York Rangers trading for fellow winger Vladimir Tarasenko on Thursday, Feb. 9. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

The Arizona Coyotes will receive a 2025 third-round pick for taking on a portion of Patrick Kane’s contract as the star winger is traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to the New York Rangers, GM Bill Armstrong told PHNX Sports’ Craig Morgan.

The Coyotes will take on 25% of Kane’s expiring contract in exchange for the Rangers’ draft pick. Chicago has agreed to retain 50% of Kane’s contract that in total is $10.5 million. The Rangers will accept the other 25% of Kane’s contract, or approximately $2.625 million, according to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, who first reported the trade.

Kaplan originally reported that Arizona helped broker the trade. The deal nets the Blackhawks a 2023 second-round pick — which conditionally could become a first-rounder — as well as a 2023 fourth-round choice. The second-round pick will become a first in either 2024 or 2025 if New York reaches the Eastern Conference Finals this year.

For Arizona, it’s the second deal ahead of the Friday NHL trade deadline that has netted Armstrong a draft pick.

The Coyotes last Wednesday agreed to a deal to receive a 2023 fifth-round pick from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for Dysin Mayo. Arizona in the Mayo deal also took on salary, adding veteran Shea Weber’s contract to the books as part of the trade.

The 34-year-old Kane remains productive with 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) this season.

He’s been with the Blackhawks since 2007 when he was drafted by Chicago with the No. 1 overall pick.

Chicago moved him with a current 21-33-5 record.

The Blackhawks are set to visit the Coyotes on Tuesday night with a 7 p.m. puck drop that will air on 98.7,the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

