Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter, a potential No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has a warrant out for his arrest amid an investigation in Georgia regarding a car crash that killed a team staffer and teammate.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department issued a statement on Wednesday that said Carter is alleged to be involved in a street race that killed recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock on Jan. 15, the day after the Bulldogs won their second national championship in a row.

The charges are for reckless driving and racing, both misdemeanors.

The investigation found that Chandler LeCroy, driver of the 2021 Ford Expedition and Jalen Carter, driver of a 2021 Jeep Trackhawk, were operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing shortly after leaving the downtown Athens area at about 2:30 a.m. The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists and drove at high rates of speed in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other. Evidence indicated that shortly before the crash the Expedition was traveling at about 104 miles per hour. The toxicology report indicated that (LeCroy’s) blood alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash. Investigators determined that alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash.

Warren McClendon, an offensive lineman, and another staff member, Tory Bowles, were also injured in the crash.

Carter issued a written statement on his social media accounts.

Kirby Smart statement on the police report concluding with misdemeanor arrest warrant issued against Jalen Carter: pic.twitter.com/12xd8cngZt — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) March 1, 2023

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Carter told authorities he was a mile away from the crash but later admitted he was within sight of the cars involved in the crash.

Carter is reportedly in Indianapolis attending the NFL Draft Combine. Defensive linemen are scheduled to have team meetings Monday through Wednesday, with media interviews planned for Wednesday.

Carter was not expected to undergo drills at the combine.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Carter atop his big board in the 2023 NFL Draft class.

Colleague Todd McShay lists Carter at No. 3.

The Arizona Cardinals, who currently sit on the third overall pick and have a franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray under a long-term deal, could have considered Carter at the top of their board before the news broke Wednesday.

Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. and Texas Tech edge Tyree Wilson are also among the potential top non-quarterback draft picks.

