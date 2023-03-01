Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Arrest warrant out for NFL Draft top prospect Jalen Carter

Mar 1, 2023, 8:37 AM | Updated: 11:23 am
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) sits on the bench during the second half of the nationa...

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) sits on the bench during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter, a potential No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has a warrant out for his arrest amid an investigation in Georgia regarding a car crash that killed a team staffer and teammate.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department issued a statement on Wednesday that said Carter is alleged to be involved in a street race that killed recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock on Jan. 15, the day after the Bulldogs won their second national championship in a row.

The charges are for reckless driving and racing, both misdemeanors.

The investigation found that Chandler LeCroy, driver of the 2021 Ford Expedition and Jalen Carter, driver of a 2021 Jeep Trackhawk, were operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing shortly after leaving the downtown Athens area at about 2:30 a.m. The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists and drove at high rates of speed in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other.

Evidence indicated that shortly before the crash the Expedition was traveling at about 104 miles per hour. The toxicology report indicated that (LeCroy’s) blood alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash. Investigators determined that alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash.

Warren McClendon, an offensive lineman, and another staff member, Tory Bowles, were also injured in the crash.

Carter issued a written statement on his social media accounts.

RELATED STORIES

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Carter told authorities he was a mile away from the crash but later admitted he was within sight of the cars involved in the crash.

Carter is reportedly in Indianapolis attending the NFL Draft Combine. Defensive linemen are scheduled to have team meetings Monday through Wednesday, with media interviews planned for Wednesday.

Carter was not expected to undergo drills at the combine.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Carter atop his big board in the 2023 NFL Draft class.

Colleague Todd McShay lists Carter at No. 3.

The Arizona Cardinals, who currently sit on the third overall pick and have a franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray under a long-term deal, could have considered Carter at the top of their board before the news broke Wednesday.

Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. and Texas Tech edge Tyree Wilson are also among the potential top non-quarterback draft picks.

Arizona Cardinals

Monti Ossenfort, new general manager of the Arizona Cardinals NFL football team, speaks during a ne...
Tyler Drake

2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: What will the Cardinals do with 3rd pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
1 day ago
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort speaks during a news conference at the NFL footba...
Tyler Drake

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort mum on trio of top draft prospects

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort didn't divulge too much when discussing Will Anderson, Jalen Carter and Tyree Wilson at the NFL Draft Combine.
1 day ago
Alabama NCAA college football linebacker Will Anderson Jr. declares for the NFL draft, Monday, Jan....
Arizona Sports

Trades up top in Kiper’s latest mock don’t change what Cardinals do

Mel Kiper Jr. remains a fan of the Cardinals landing Alabama's Will Anderson, no matter what happens ahead of them in the 2023 NFL Draft.
1 day ago
Arizona Cardinals executive Adrian Wilson before the NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at S...
Jake Anderson

Panthers hiring former Cardinals interim GM Adrian Wilson as VP of player personnel

The Panthers have agreed to terms with former Arizona Cardinals co-interim GM Adrian Wilson as Carolina's vice president of player personnel.
2 days ago
Arizona Cardinals' owner Michael Bidwill, left, new head coach Jonathan Gannon center, and general ...
Tyler Drake

NFL dates to remember and how they relate to the Cardinals

As Arizona's new regime gets to work on rebuilding the organization, a look at the key dates of the offseason to circle on the calendar.
2 days ago
Jalen Carter #88 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after a defensive stop against the LSU Tigers durin...
Tyler Drake

Reports: Jalen Carter skipping NFL Combine workouts, Anderson doing some

Jalen Carter won't be participating in NFL Draft Combine workouts, while Will Anderson will take part in some, per reports.
2 days ago
Arrest warrant out for NFL Draft top prospect Jalen Carter