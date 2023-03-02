Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA COYOTES

Coyotes trade Nick Bjugstad, Dineen to Oilers for Michael Kesselring, draft pick

Mar 2, 2023, 2:01 PM | Updated: 2:31 pm
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) defends stops the puck in front of Arizona Coyotes cent...

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) defends stops the puck in front of Arizona Coyotes center Nick Bjugstad (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(AP Photo/LM Otero)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

The Arizona Coyotes are trading forward Nick Bjugstad and defenseman Cam Dineen to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick.

The Oilers are also sending over 23-year-old defenseman Michael Kesselring, who has spent the past three seasons with the AHL Bakersfield Condors and has yet to make his NHL debut.

Additionally, Arizona is retaining 50% of Bjugstad’s cap hit. Per CapFriendly.com, the Coyotes will be on the hook for half of the forward’s $900,000 cap hit.

“I’d like to thank Nick for all of his contributions to the Coyotes on and off the ice this season,” Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said in a press release. “Nick is a tremendous person and was extremely well-liked and respected in our dressing room. We wish him all the best with the Oilers.”

RELATED STORIES

Appearing in 59 of Arizona’s 60 games so far this season, Bjugstad recorded 13 goals, 10 assists and 28 penalty minutes. He didn’t play the past two games as a late scratch for trade-related reasons.

Before signing with the Coyotes this past offseason, Bjugstad spent time with the Minnesota Wild, Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers.

Dealing Bjugstad is the latest move in Arizona’s continued rebuild under general manager Bill Armstrong.

Before Bjugstad was traded, the Coyotes on Thursday sent goaltender Jon Gillies to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. Arizona also received the contract of forward Jakub Voracek.

On Wednesday, the Coyotes dealt defenseman Jakob Chychrun to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a 2023 conditional first-round pick, a 2024 conditional second-round pick and an additional 2026 second-round pick.

The Coyotes also sent defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick earlier in the day.

Ahead of the goodbyes to Chychrun and Gostisbehere, the Coyotes traded Dysin Mayo last week for a late-round draft pick and the contract of Shea Weber.

Arizona added another selection on Tuesday by agreeing to take on 25% of Patrick Kane’s remaining salary this season to facilitate his move from the Blackhawks to the New York Rangers.

Arizona Coyotes

Jakub Voracek #93 of the Columbus Blue Jackets skates against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudenti...
Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes trade Jon Gillies to Blue Jackets for 2023 6th-round pick, Voracek

The Arizona Coyotes have traded Jon Gillies to the Blue Jackets in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick and the contract of Jakub Voracek.
15 hours ago
DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 01: Connor Ingram #39 of the Arizona Coyotes blocks a shot on goal against Ma...
Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes end back-to-back with loss to Stars

Clayton Keller and Barrett Hayton scored for the Coyotes, who finished a back-to-back after beating Chicago at home on Tuesday night.
2 days ago
Jakob Chychrun #6 of the Arizona Coyotes warms up before the NHL game against the Philadelphia Flye...
Arizona Sports

Jakob Chychrun traded by Arizona Coyotes to Ottawa Senators

The Arizona Coyotes have traded defenseman Jakob Chychrun to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for multiple draft picks.
2 days ago
Shayne Gostisbehere #14 of the Arizona Coyotes passes the puck during the NHL game at Mullett Arena...
Kellan Olson

Arizona Coyotes trade D Shayne Gostisbehere to Hurricanes

The Arizona Coyotes are trading defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick.
2 days ago
Arizona Coyotes center Travis Boyd reacts next to Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Ian Mitchell after ...
Associated Press

Coyotes use 4 different goalscorers to breeze past Blackhawks

The Blackhawks came out flat after their star player was traded to the Rangers in a three-way deal that included Arizona earlier in the day.
3 days ago
Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane smiles during an NHL hockey game on Jan. 19, 2023, in Philadelphia...
Arizona Sports

Coyotes nab draft pick to facilitate Patrick Kane blockbuster trade

The Coyotes will receive a draft pick for taking on a portion of Patrick Kane's contract as he is traded from the Blackhawks to the Rangers.
3 days ago
Coyotes trade Nick Bjugstad, Dineen to Oilers for Michael Kesselring, draft pick