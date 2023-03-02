The Arizona Coyotes are trading forward Nick Bjugstad and defenseman Cam Dineen to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick.

The Oilers are also sending over 23-year-old defenseman Michael Kesselring, who has spent the past three seasons with the AHL Bakersfield Condors and has yet to make his NHL debut.

Additionally, Arizona is retaining 50% of Bjugstad’s cap hit. Per CapFriendly.com, the Coyotes will be on the hook for half of the forward’s $900,000 cap hit.

“I’d like to thank Nick for all of his contributions to the Coyotes on and off the ice this season,” Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said in a press release. “Nick is a tremendous person and was extremely well-liked and respected in our dressing room. We wish him all the best with the Oilers.”

Appearing in 59 of Arizona’s 60 games so far this season, Bjugstad recorded 13 goals, 10 assists and 28 penalty minutes. He didn’t play the past two games as a late scratch for trade-related reasons.

Before signing with the Coyotes this past offseason, Bjugstad spent time with the Minnesota Wild, Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers.

Dealing Bjugstad is the latest move in Arizona’s continued rebuild under general manager Bill Armstrong.

Before Bjugstad was traded, the Coyotes on Thursday sent goaltender Jon Gillies to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. Arizona also received the contract of forward Jakub Voracek.

On Wednesday, the Coyotes dealt defenseman Jakob Chychrun to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a 2023 conditional first-round pick, a 2024 conditional second-round pick and an additional 2026 second-round pick.

The Coyotes also sent defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick earlier in the day.

Ahead of the goodbyes to Chychrun and Gostisbehere, the Coyotes traded Dysin Mayo last week for a late-round draft pick and the contract of Shea Weber.

Arizona added another selection on Tuesday by agreeing to take on 25% of Patrick Kane’s remaining salary this season to facilitate his move from the Blackhawks to the New York Rangers.

