ARIZONA CARDINALS

Report: Arizona Cardinals expect C Rodney Hudson to retire

Mar 5, 2023, 3:54 PM | Updated: 3:55 pm
Rodney Hudson #61 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

The Arizona Cardinals expect center Rodney Hudson to reportedly retire from the NFL, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Sunday.

Fowler notes the Cardinals will likely hit the center market in free agency because of this expectation.

Hudson just wrapped up his second season with the Cardinals, playing in just four games due to a nagging knee injury.

The 33-year-old offensive lineman was drafted No. 55 overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Florida State.

Hudson played the first four seasons (2011-15) of his 12-year career with the Chiefs before joining the Oakland Raiders from 2016-20, where he would make all three of his Pro Bowls in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

He was also a Second-Team All-Pro in 2019.

Hudson spent the last two seasons in the Valley after former Cardinals general manager Steve Keim sent over a third-round pick in exchange for the center and a seventh-rounder ahead of the 2021 draft.

He served as a vital part of Arizona’s offensive line under former head coach Kliff Kingsbury and started in 12 games in 2021 while missing five due to rib and shoulder injuries. He was an important voice for quarterback Kyler Murray.

Hudson spent last offseason focusing on his family and body and considered retirement before committing to the Cardinals for the 2022 season in July.

After signing a three-year, $30 million deal in April 2021, Hudson on Jan. 7 reportedly agreed to reduce his 2023 base salary from $8.25 million to $2.05 million, and according to ESPN’s Field Yates, was a sign he was mulling retirement.

