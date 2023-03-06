Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Report: Cardinals expected to release WR Chosen Anderson

Mar 6, 2023, 12:44 PM | Updated: 1:16 pm
Wide receiver Robbie Anderson #81 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadiu...
Wide receiver Robbie Anderson #81 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 20, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Saints 42-34. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to release wide receiver Chosen Anderson, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport adds that the team is expected to move on from starting center Rodney Hudson.

Releasing Anderson, who changed his named from Robbie to Chosen this offseason, would free up $12 million in cap space for new general manager Monti Ossenfort to work with as he and first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon embark on a rebuild in 2023.

Anderson played in 10 games for Arizona last season after the Cardinals, under former GM Steve Keim, acquired the wideout in a midseason trade with the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round selection.

The addition of Anderson came after wide receiver Hollywood Brown suffered a foot injury that placed him on the injured reserve.

Despite Anderson flashing over the course of his seven-year NFL career, he largely underwhelmed in an offense that struggled as a whole in former head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s final year at the helm.

In 10 games played (two starts), Anderson caught seven receptions (17 targets) for 76 yards. The majority of his production in Arizona came in a Week 13 loss to the New England Patriots when he caught four balls for 50 yards.

If the team does move on from Anderson, the Cardinals’ wide receiving corps consists of DeAndre Hopkins, Brown and Rondale Moore. The team also signed Auden Tate and Javon Wims to future deals.

Hopkins’ future, however, remains up in the air given the trade speculation surrounding the wide receiver.

