The Arizona Cardinals have released starting outside linebacker Markus Golden, the team announced Friday.

Per OverTheCap.com, Golden’s release frees up $3.08 million and carries a dead money hit of $1.08 million.

“Thanks for everything BirdGang on to the next! let’s get it!” Golden said in a Twitter post after the news was made official.

Golden is coming off his eighth NFL season, seven of which have been with the Cardinals over two stints.

The linebacker was among nine players that played in all 17 games last season.

Over that span that included 14 starts, Golden recorded 48 tackles, seven of which were for losses, 2.5 sacks and 20 QB hits.

It was a far cry from his 2021 numbers where he racked up 11 sacks to go along with 48 tackles, 10 for loss, 19 QB hits and four forced fumbles across 16 games played.

With Golden no longer on the books, could that signal the arrival of Will Anderson to the desert via Arizona’s No. 3 pick?

Shortly before Golden’s release, it was reported that the Chicago Bears have dealt the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for a boatload of draft capital in addition to wide receiver D.J. Moore.

With both the Panthers and Houston Texans in need of a franchise quarterback, the Cardinals will likely have to decide whether or not to use the pick on Anderson or trade down to acquire future assets.

Golden is the latest Cardinal to be released following WR Chosen Anderson’s dismissal early this week.

Wideout Greg Dortch, however, will be back in 2023 after signing his one-year tender with the team on Friday.

