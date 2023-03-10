Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
CARDINALS CORNER

Arizona Cardinals release starting OLB Markus Golden

Mar 10, 2023, 4:33 PM | Updated: 4:34 pm
Arizona Cardinals OLB Markus Golden (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...
Arizona Cardinals OLB Markus Golden (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)
(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals have released starting outside linebacker Markus Golden, the team announced Friday.

Per OverTheCap.com, Golden’s release frees up $3.08 million and carries a dead money hit of $1.08 million.

“Thanks for everything BirdGang on to the next! let’s get it!” Golden said in a Twitter post after the news was made official.

Golden is coming off his eighth NFL season, seven of which have been with the Cardinals over two stints.

RELATED STORIES

The linebacker was among nine players that played in all 17 games last season.

Over that span that included 14 starts, Golden recorded 48 tackles, seven of which were for losses, 2.5 sacks and 20 QB hits.

It was a far cry from his 2021 numbers where he racked up 11 sacks to go along with 48 tackles, 10 for loss, 19 QB hits and four forced fumbles across 16 games played.

With Golden no longer on the books, could that signal the arrival of Will Anderson to the desert via Arizona’s No. 3 pick?

Shortly before Golden’s release, it was reported that the Chicago Bears have dealt the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for a boatload of draft capital in addition to wide receiver D.J. Moore.

With both the Panthers and Houston Texans in need of a franchise quarterback, the Cardinals will likely have to decide whether or not to use the pick on Anderson or trade down to acquire future assets.

Golden is the latest Cardinal to be released following WR Chosen Anderson’s dismissal early this week.

Wideout Greg Dortch, however, will be back in 2023 after signing his one-year tender with the team on Friday.

Cardinals Corner

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during a media day ahead of the national championship...
Tyler Drake

Cardinals had ‘a really good interview’ with NFL prospect Jalen Carter

Georgia DL and top-10 draft prospect Jalen Carter made headlines for the wrong reasons during the 2023 NFL Draft Combine earlier this month.
2 days ago
Monti Ossenfort smiles as he is introduced as the new general manager of the Arizona Cardinals NFL ...
Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals awarded trio of compensatory draft picks

The Arizona Cardinals on Thursday afternoon received three compensatory picks for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.
2 days ago
Washington Commanders WR coach Drew Terrell during day 6 of the Washington Commanders summer traini...
Tyler Drake

Coaching his hometown team is ‘euphoric’ for Cardinals’ Drew Terrell

Returning to his hometown has been surreal for Arizona Cardinals passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Drew Terrell.
2 days ago
Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon speaks with reporters on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in ...
Tyler Drake

Cards’ Gannon on NFLPA report card: Improvements already being made

Change has already begun within the walls of the Cardinals' Tempe training facility under the vision of Gannon and Ossenfort.
3 days ago
Monti Ossenfort, new general manager of the Arizona Cardinals NFL football team, speaks during a ne...
Tyler Drake

2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: What will the Cardinals do with 3rd pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
4 days ago
Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during the second half against the Tampa...
Tyler Drake

Jacoby Brissett atop free-agent QB options Cardinals must consider

A look at the QB options the Cardinals should at the very least kick the tires on as they work to get back to relevancy:
5 days ago
Arizona Cardinals release starting OLB Markus Golden