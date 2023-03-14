Close
CARDINALS CORNER

Arizona Cardinals agree to terms with K Matt Prater, RB Corey Clement

Mar 14, 2023, 2:12 PM
Arizona Cardinals place kicker Matt Prater (5) celebrates his field goal against the Atlanta Falcon...

Arizona Cardinals place kicker Matt Prater (5) celebrates his field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back kicker Matt Prater and running back Corey Clement, the team announced Tuesday.

Arizona also made the re-signing of offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum to a two-year deal official.

Prater returns to the mix on a two-year deal, while Clement inked a one-year contract.

The kicker rejoins a special teams unit led by coordinator and assistant head coach Jeff Rodgers, who was retained this offseason by new head coach Jonathan Gannon and first-year general manager Monti Ossenfort.

Prater joined Arizona in 2021, converting 81.1% of his field goal attempts. He was 7-for-10 from 50 yards or further and was 20-for-22 on kicks from 39 yards in.

Last season, Prater saw fewer attempts but increased his make percentage to 88%. He was 5-of-6 from 50-plus and converted all 11 of his kicks from 39 yards in.

Clement returns to the Valley after playing in nine games (one start) in 2022. Primarily used as a special teamer last season, the running back recorded 15 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown. He was on the field for 12% of Arizona’s available offensive snaps (73).

He rejoins a running backs room that includes starter James Conner and second-year pro Keaontay Ingram.

Arizona has taken a more measured approach this offseason as it continues its rebuild under first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon and new general manager Monti Ossenfort.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Arizona has just one external addition in former Philadelphia Eagles inside linebacker Kyzir White on top of the trio of announced re-signings.

Wide receiver Greg Dortch also signed his one-year tender to return to the desert on Friday.

One in-house player Arizona knows won’t be returning in 2023 is defensive end Zach Allen, who is set to join the Denver Broncos on a three-year deal. Allen reunites with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who served in the same role for the Cardinals the past four seasons before signing on with Denver this offseason.

