Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals agree to terms with DL Kevin Strong, OL Hjalte Froholdt

Mar 15, 2023, 3:59 PM | Updated: 5:39 pm
Defensive end Kevin Strong #97 of the Tennessee Titans knocks down a pass from quarterback Daniel J...
Defensive end Kevin Strong #97 of the Tennessee Titans knocks down a pass from quarterback Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants during the first half at Nissan Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms with former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Kevin Strong on a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Additionally, Arizona agreed to terms on a two-year deal with ex-Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt.

Strong joins the Cardinals after spending last season and parts of 2021 with the Titans. In 21 games played (one start) in Tennessee, the lineman recorded 23 tackles and two passes defensed. He pressured the QB 12 times.

Per Pro Football Focus, Strong saw 244 of his 304 defensive snaps along the interior of the defensive line.

RELATED STORIES

Strong already has a familiar face within the organization in new general manager Monti Ossenfort, who was the director of player personnel for the Titans from 2020-22.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound lineman entered the league in 2019 with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent out of the University of Texas-San Antonio.

He played 15 games over three seasons with the Lions and actually made his NFL debut against the Cardinals back in Week 1 of 2019.

Strong will look to compete for playing time in a thin defensive line room that includes Leki Fotu, Rashard Lawrence, Manny Jones and Jonathan Ledbetter following Zach Allen’s departure to Denver and the retirement of J.J. Watt.

Froholdt reunites with former Cleveland quarterbacks coach and current offensive coordinator Drew Petzing in the desert after appearing in all 17 games for the Browns last season.

He notched six starts in 2022, four of which came as Cleveland’s center. From Weeks 11-15, the lineman registered 353 snaps at center after being used primarily as a right guard (230) in the offense in four of the five weeks prior.

Those reps could come in handy within a Cardinals offense in need of center and guard help.

With center Rodney Hudson heading for retirement and left guard Justin Pugh a free agent, Arizona has two holes to fill this offseason after right guard Will Hernandez re-signed with the team on Wednesday.

Froholdt entered the league with the New England Patriots as a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

He played in eight games his rookie season before joining Cleveland from 2021-22.

Arizona Cardinals

Will Hernandez #76 of the Arizona Cardinals runs out during introductions against the Philadelphia ...
Alex Weiner

Cardinals re-sign veteran OL Will Hernandez, LB Ezekiel Turner

The Arizona Cardinals and veteran guard Will Hernandez agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth $9 million, according to reports.
18 hours ago
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Detroit...
Arizona Sports

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tells Pat McAfee show he wants to play for Jets

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers told The Pat McAfee Show that a darkness retreat helped him determine he wants to play for the Jets.
18 hours ago
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) sits on the bench during the second half of the nationa...
Arizona Sports

Georgia’s Jalen Carter up in weight, limited participant at pro day

Top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter is not expected to run the 40-yard dash or do any other testing at Georgia's pro day on Wednesday.
18 hours ago
Cornerback Byron Murphy #7 of the Arizona Cardinals intercepts a pass during the first half of the ...
Arizona Sports

Former Cardinals CB Byron Murphy Jr. finalizing deal with Vikings, per report

Free agent cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. is headed to the Minnesota Vikings after spending the last four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals
2 days ago
Arizona Cardinals place kicker Matt Prater (5) celebrates his field goal against the Atlanta Falcon...
Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals agree to terms with K Matt Prater, RB Corey Clement

The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back kicker Matt Prater and running back Corey Clement, the team announced Tuesday.
2 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White celebrates during the second half of the NFC Championshi...
Tyler Drake

Former Eagles LB Kyzir White signing with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are signing former Philadelphia Eagles inside linebacker Kyzir White to a two-year deal worth a maximum of $11 million.
18 hours ago
Cardinals agree to terms with DL Kevin Strong, OL Hjalte Froholdt