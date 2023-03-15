The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms with former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Kevin Strong on a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Additionally, Arizona agreed to terms on a two-year deal with ex-Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt.

Strong joins the Cardinals after spending last season and parts of 2021 with the Titans. In 21 games played (one start) in Tennessee, the lineman recorded 23 tackles and two passes defensed. He pressured the QB 12 times.

Per Pro Football Focus, Strong saw 244 of his 304 defensive snaps along the interior of the defensive line.

Strong already has a familiar face within the organization in new general manager Monti Ossenfort, who was the director of player personnel for the Titans from 2020-22.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound lineman entered the league in 2019 with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent out of the University of Texas-San Antonio.

He played 15 games over three seasons with the Lions and actually made his NFL debut against the Cardinals back in Week 1 of 2019.

Strong will look to compete for playing time in a thin defensive line room that includes Leki Fotu, Rashard Lawrence, Manny Jones and Jonathan Ledbetter following Zach Allen’s departure to Denver and the retirement of J.J. Watt.

Froholdt reunites with former Cleveland quarterbacks coach and current offensive coordinator Drew Petzing in the desert after appearing in all 17 games for the Browns last season.

He notched six starts in 2022, four of which came as Cleveland’s center. From Weeks 11-15, the lineman registered 353 snaps at center after being used primarily as a right guard (230) in the offense in four of the five weeks prior.

Those reps could come in handy within a Cardinals offense in need of center and guard help.

With center Rodney Hudson heading for retirement and left guard Justin Pugh a free agent, Arizona has two holes to fill this offseason after right guard Will Hernandez re-signed with the team on Wednesday.

Froholdt entered the league with the New England Patriots as a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

He played in eight games his rookie season before joining Cleveland from 2021-22.

