ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs’ Mark Melancon could miss start of season with shoulder issue

Mar 15, 2023, 6:47 PM
Mark Melancon #34 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Sa...
Mark Melancon #34 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field on July 27, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
Kellan Olson's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Mark Melancon appears likely to miss the start of the season because of a shoulder injury, per MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert.

General manager Mike Hazen could not speak on the extent of the injury.

Melancon was a high-profile signing in the bullpen prior to last season. He was signed to a two-year deal after making the All-Star team for the San Diego Padres in 2021 with a league-leading 39 saves. The hope was that Arizona would have a more definitive and consistent closer after a few years of lacking that.

The right-hander, however, struggled immensely. Melancon went 3-10 with a 4.66 ERA, allowing 29 runs, 63 hits and 21 walks in 56.0 innings. He eventually lost his closer’s role in August when D-backs Torey Lovullo went in favor of using a committee.

Arizona’s closer role heading into spring training was up in the air, with Melancon seemingly still in the mix alongside names from last year like Joe Mantiply and Kyle Nelson. There are a few new additions as well such as Carlos Vargas, Scott McGough, Miguel Castro and Andrew Chafin.

