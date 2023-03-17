Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
PHOENIX SUNS

Phoenix Suns’ 2022-23 season will be Al McCoy’s last

Mar 17, 2023, 4:42 PM | Updated: 5:04 pm
Radio broadcaster Al McCoy following the NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunde...
Radio broadcaster Al McCoy following the NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder at Footprint Center on December 23, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

This Phoenix Suns season will be the last for legendary broadcaster Al McCoy as the team’s play-by-play voice on Arizona Sports 98.7.

“Well I don’t think it’s any big thing because I think everybody knew this was probably going to wrap it up for me obviously,” McCoy told KTAR News’ Gaydos & Chad on Friday, noting he initially planned to retire last season before being offered to call select games this year.

“The Voice of the Suns,” McCoy is in his 51st season calling Suns games after his career with the team began in 1972. McCoy is currently the longest tenured play-by-play voice in the NBA and some of his honors include the Curt Gowdy Media Award (2007), the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame (2009), the Iowa Hall of Pride (2015) and the Suns’ Ring of Honor (2017).

He will celebrate his 90th birthday in April.

RELATED STORIES

McCoy began calling road games remotely in the 2020-21 season, prior to his last year traveling with the team. Jon Bloom began taking over the road schedule last season and has filled in for McCoy over a handful of games this year due to health-related absences for McCoy. He returned for Thursday’s win over the Orlando Magic.

McCoy’s final regular season call prior to the postseason will be on April 9. He joins Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta every Wednesday.

Phoenix Suns

Josh Okogie #2 of the Phoenix Suns blocks a shot by Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic during t...
Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns hold on vs. Magic to snap 3-game losing streak

Sometimes getting that win to end a skid is like pulling teeth, and it was like that for the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.
2 days ago
(Twitter Photo/@DevNa79)...
Character Counts

Suns fan gifts tickets, surprise to boy struggling with bullying

An outspoken Phoenix Suns fan provided tickets to a young boy who had dealt with bullying at school and his mother.
2 days ago
Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns warms up before a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv F...
Kellan Olson

Kevin Durant gets shots up after Suns’ Thursday shootaround

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant was seen getting shots up after the team's shootaround on Thursday morning.
2 days ago
President of basketball ops and GM James Jones at the introductory press conference for new Suns fo...
Kevin Zimmerman

James Jones backs coach on officiating criticism: Suns ‘just don’t get the calls’

The Suns are in the bottom five in free throws per field goal attempts and the worst team in free throws per field goal attempts allowed.
2 days ago
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, left, reacts to referee CJ Washington (12) during the first...
Dan Bickley

Complaints about whistles by Suns distract from their real problems

The Suns have glaring holes that they are hoping Kevin Durant can fix. And it's hard to say they're working to patch those holes.
3 days ago
Gerald Madkins (Photo via Marc J. Spears/Twitter)...
Arizona Sports

Suns hire Madkins as VP of personnel evaluation, assistant GM

Gerald Madkins will serve as the Phoenix Suns' vice president of personnel evaluation and assistant general manager.
2 days ago
Phoenix Suns’ 2022-23 season will be Al McCoy’s last