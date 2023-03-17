Phoenix Suns’ 2022-23 season will be Al McCoy’s last

This Phoenix Suns season will be the last for legendary broadcaster Al McCoy as the team’s play-by-play voice on Arizona Sports 98.7.

“Well I don’t think it’s any big thing because I think everybody knew this was probably going to wrap it up for me obviously,” McCoy told KTAR News’ Gaydos & Chad on Friday, noting he initially planned to retire last season before being offered to call select games this year.

“The Voice of the Suns,” McCoy is in his 51st season calling Suns games after his career with the team began in 1972. McCoy is currently the longest tenured play-by-play voice in the NBA and some of his honors include the Curt Gowdy Media Award (2007), the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame (2009), the Iowa Hall of Pride (2015) and the Suns’ Ring of Honor (2017).

He will celebrate his 90th birthday in April.

McCoy began calling road games remotely in the 2020-21 season, prior to his last year traveling with the team. Jon Bloom began taking over the road schedule last season and has filled in for McCoy over a handful of games this year due to health-related absences for McCoy. He returned for Thursday’s win over the Orlando Magic.

McCoy’s final regular season call prior to the postseason will be on April 9. He joins Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta every Wednesday.

Follow @AZSports