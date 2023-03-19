Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks reassign Brandon Pfaadt, send Seth Beer to Triple-A

Mar 19, 2023, 12:02 PM
Brandon Pfaadt #90 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds during a spring training game at Goodyear Ballpark on March 10, 2023 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
The Arizona Diamondbacks made 11 roster moves on Sunday that cut their spring training roster down to 40, including sending infielders Seth Beer and Diego Castillo to Triple-A Reno.

Nine more players were reassigned to minor league camp: left-handed pitcher Jesse Biddle, right-handed pitcher Jandel Gustave, infielder Buddy Kennedy, right-handed pitcher Zach McAllister, catcher Dominic Miroglio, infielder Yairo Munoz, right-handed pitcher Brandon Pfaadt, catcher Ali Sanchez and right-handed pitcher Mitchell Stumpo.

