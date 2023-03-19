Diamondbacks reassign Brandon Pfaadt, send Seth Beer to Triple-A

The Arizona Diamondbacks made 11 roster moves on Sunday that cut their spring training roster down to 40, including sending infielders Seth Beer and Diego Castillo to Triple-A Reno.

Nine more players were reassigned to minor league camp: left-handed pitcher Jesse Biddle, right-handed pitcher Jandel Gustave, infielder Buddy Kennedy, right-handed pitcher Zach McAllister, catcher Dominic Miroglio, infielder Yairo Munoz, right-handed pitcher Brandon Pfaadt, catcher Ali Sanchez and right-handed pitcher Mitchell Stumpo.

Pfaadt was in the mix for the fifth and final opening in the D-backs rotation alongside Tommy Henry, Drey Jameson and Ryne Nelson. The right-hander is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the D-backs’ top pitching prospect, the fourth overall in their system and No. 59 in all of baseball.

In spring he threw 12.0 innings across four appearances (three starts) and allowed five earned runs, eight hits and four walks. That included a strong four innings on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs.

Beer has bounced between Triple-A and the majors the last two seasons. In 43 appearances for the D-backs, he is hitting .208 with two homers and 12 RBIs.

