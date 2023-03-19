Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Landry Shamet plays well in Suns return, loss to Thunder

Mar 19, 2023
(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Suns collapsed late in the 124-120 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday in guard Landry Shamet’s return after missing 25 games due to a heel injury.

Phoenix led by six points heading into the final quarter but was outscored 34-24 by Oklahoma City in the fourth. Additionally, the Thunder outscored the Suns by 16 in the second half.

Shamet returned for his first game after being hurt on Jan. 16 against the Memphis Grizzlies. The guard hit 3 of the 4 threes he attempted and added a free throw for 10 points.

He was the fourth substitute off the bench and logged 20 minutes in the loss. Only Terrence Ross scored more points (12) off the bench.

“Felt good just to be back and playing,” Shamet told reporters postgame.

“It’s been a long two months just sitting and watching. It felt to get back out there and I’m excited for what we got coming down the stretch.”

Phoenix was active in the passing lanes, forcing 16 turnovers in the game. The team recorded 18 fast break points to Oklahoma City’s 28.

The Suns were spreading the ball around efficiently in the game, assisting on 30 of 44 buckets.

Devin Booker led the way, pouring in 46 points on 16-of-25 shooting. Chris Paul was playing his typical Point God basketball, scoring 14 points, dishing out 13 assists and snatching three steals.

Josh Okogie scored eight points on 3-for-5 shooting and added a 3 (all in the first half).

Bismack Biyombo filled in nicely for the injured Deandre Ayton, adding seven points and six rebounds in 20 minutes.

Despite the Suns being outscored in the paint 56-40, Biyombo and forward Torrey Craig combined for seven blocks in the contest.

Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander exploded for 40 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead the Thunder.

