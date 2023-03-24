Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
PHOENIX SUNS

By the numbers: How injuries have hurt the Suns’ consistency

Mar 24, 2023, 2:38 PM
Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts on the bench during the first half of the NBA game at F...
Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts on the bench during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on February 16, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Austin Scott's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Suns have battled with a season-long injury issue that has been their kryptonite to having consistent success.

It’s so powerful that superman-like Kevin Durant was able to only play three games as a Sun before rolling his ankle while warming up for his Suns home debut.

Here are a few numbers that break down the Suns’ kryptonite, key injuries to starters that have spanned the season to this point, with 10 key games remaining.

153

Across the league, there are 30 NBA teams, and across those teams, there have been 153 five-player lineups than the Suns’ most used lineup with current Suns players.

That lineup is Chris Paul, Cam Payne, Devin Booker, Torrey Craig, Josh Okogie and Deandre Ayton with 13 games played together.

This lineup has a +13 net rating and most recently went 2-3 in five games in between the Durant injury on March 8 and Ayton being ruled out with a hip injury on March 19.

A lineup of Booker, Payne, Craig, Mikal Bridges and Ayton played 18 games together, which is the most-used five-player Suns lineup overall this season, but Mikal Bridges is now a Brooklyn Net.

RELATED STORIES

72

Durant (13 games since joining Suns), Booker (27 games), Paul (21 games) and Ayton (11 games) have missed a combined 72 games this season.

Booker, Paul and Ayton have played 25 games together this season, which accounts for about 36% of the Suns’ total games this season.

The lineup of Booker, Paul and Ayton has a +5.2 net rating and the Suns are 14-11 when they are on the floor.

31

The Paul and Booker dynamic duo has been the core of the Suns since 2020-21, but they have been on the court together for only 31 games this season.

Booker went down with a groin injury on Christmas Day versus the Nuggets, and the Suns went 10-11 over the 21-game stretch that Booker was out for.

The Suns are 27-18 with Booker on the floor, 26-25 with Paul and 18-13 when Paul and Booker play together.

3

Three is the number that has likely come to mind for most Suns fans during this most recent stretch of games in which the Suns have lost five of their last six.

The trio of Durant, Paul and Booker only played three games together before Durant got hurt. With Durant joining Paul and Booker, the Suns went 3-0 and immediately showed the league its title-contending potential.

In a small sample-size of 63 minutes played together, the three superstars put up a 133.1 offensive rating and a 100 defensive rating that led to wins over the Hornets (105-91), Bulls (125-104) and a nail-biter on the road over the Kyrie Irving-Luka Doncic-led Mavericks (130-126).

At this point, there may still be more questions than answers, but with Durant expected to come back next week, the answer to how far this trio can go could be coming soon.

Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns signs autographs before the game against the Chicago Bulls at ...
Arizona Sports

Report: Suns’ Kevin Durant progressing toward return vs. Timberwolves

Suns star Kevin Durant is progressing toward a Wednesday return against the Timberwolves after missing time due to a sprained ankle.
15 hours ago
Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams yells at officials during the second half of the team's NBA baske...
Arizona Sports

Suns coach Monty Williams fined for criticism of NBA officials

The NBA fined Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams $20,000 for criticizing the referees in a Tuesday loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
15 hours ago
General manager James Jones of the Phoenix Suns looks on after the game against the Miami Heat at F...
Tyler Drake

Jones: Suns need to ‘control what they can control’ with fouling

Worrying over what transpired in previous games does the Phoenix Suns no favors as it jostles for playoff position.
15 hours ago
Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on March 22, 2023 in Los...
Dan Bickley

Suns crying foul hints at problems between their ears

The Suns have been tagged as a flopping, foul-hunting, fall-down-after-every-shot kind of team. You don’t think that comes with consequences?
2 days ago
Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns takes a shot against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half ...
Kellan Olson

Suns let another winnable game slip away, lose to Lakers

The Phoenix Suns keep letting winnable games slip away in uncharacteristic ways and have now lost five of their last six.
2 days ago
Head coach Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns looks on in the first quarter during their game again...
Kellan Olson

Monty Williams says officiating vs. Suns is not fair after loss to Lakers

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams sounded off on the officiating after a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.
2 days ago
By the numbers: How injuries have hurt the Suns’ consistency