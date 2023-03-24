Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs name Zac Gallen as Opening Day starter for 2023

Mar 24, 2023, 9:28 AM | Updated: 12:03 pm
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 8, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Zac Gallen will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks next Thursday for Opening Day against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the D-backs announced Friday on Twitter.

It’s the first such honor for Gallen and ends Madison Bumgarner’s three-year streak of beginning the year as the first D-back on the mound.

He earned his first starts deeper into the season the past two years due to a hairline fracture (2021), plus shoulder and thumb injuries (2022).

It’s well-earned.

Gallen, who is 27 years old, finished fifth in National League Cy Young voting for 2022.

The D-backs righty led the National League in WHIP last season at 0.91 and finished seventh in ERA among starters with a 2.54 clip.

He went 12-4 last season and struck out 192 batters to 47 walks.

Gallen set a franchise record with 44.1 scoreless innings during a stretch spanning early August through mid-September.

Los Angeles named Julio Urias as its Opening Day starter for the game at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. MST Thursday.

