Kevin Durant is back.

While the Phoenix Suns still had the forward listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves hours before tipoff, Durant will suit up after missing the last 10 games due to a left ankle sprain, Monty Williams told reporters pregame.

Earlier Wednesday, president of basketball operations and general manager James Jones told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo Durant’s home debut was imminent.

“We’ll see, but I expect him to be ready,” Jones said.

“I know he’s been anxious to get back with us. He had a couple good practices. We just move forward hoping he can play tonight and play well.”

Jones’ remarks came after The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday that Durant would make his return on Wednesday, barring any setbacks.

Williams said the forward will be on a minutes restriction.

Durant was given a three-week reevaluation timeline after going down with the injury during pregame warmups ahead of Phoenix’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 8.

His Wednesday return puts him a day ahead of that timeframe.

When Durant has been healthy, the forward has been as advertised.

In his first three games with the Suns, Durant averaged 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 69% shooting.

Since he went down, though, Phoenix has gone 4-6.

As of Wednesday, the Suns are fourth in the Western Conference standings with seven games left to play in the regular season.

They are five games back from the No. 3-seeded Sacramento Kings and are a half-game up on the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers.

