NHL suspends Coyotes minority owner after arrest for strangulation charge

The National Hockey League issued a statement on Friday saying it is aware of the arrest of Arizona Coyotes minority owner Andrew Barroway and has suspended him indefinitely.

“We are aware of the allegation regarding Mr. Barroway and we are working with the League to gather more information,” the Coyotes said in a statement provided to Arizona Sports. “When we have enough information, we will have an appropriate response. Until the investigation is complete, we will have no further comment.”

Barroway, 57, was arrested in Aspen, Colorado, on Thursday night on a felony strangulation charge, per the Aspen Daily News.

He also faces a misdemeanor third-degree assault charge. Barroway posted bond on Friday and is under a court order to not have any contact with his wife unless it involves their children, according to the court order obtained by the Aspen Daily News.

Barroway, a hedge fund manager, originally was the majority owner of the Coyotes after he bought a 51% share in 2014. Three years later, he bought out the other shares to become the sole shareholder. Then, in 2019, Barroway sold 95% of the team to new owner Alex Meruelo, holding 5% still as a minority owner, per PHNX Sports’ Craig Morgan.

Follow @AZSports