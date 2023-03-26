Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Devin Booker puts up MVP-esque performance in Suns' win over 76ers, Joel Embiid

Mar 25, 2023, 9:22 PM | Updated: 11:31 pm
BY
Arizona Sports

Suns shooting guard Devin Booker put on an MVP-esque performance in Phoenix’s 125-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night at Footprint Center.

“It just feels good to get a win,” he told play-by-play broadcaster Al McCoy on the Phoenix Suns Radio Network postgame.

“Any time we can be in the win column, we’re in a good place. So we’re back on track, we have Utah next. Get ready for that one and keep this thing going.”

The 26-year-old two-guard finished with a team-high 29 points on 9-of-18 shooting, 13 of which came in the first quarter alone.

Booker went 2-for-4 from three-point range and shot a perfect 9-of-9 clip from the free throw line while also adding five assists, three rebounds and one block in nearly 32 minutes played.

Compare that to 76ers center and league MVP candidate Joel Embiid, who concluded the contest with 28 points on 8-of-19 shooting (42.1%), while point guard Tyrese Maxey finished with a team-high 37 points.

The 7-foot Embiid also had 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks for a plus-minus of -5.

Both teams weren’t at full strength, as the game was missing a few stars due to injury.

The Suns were still without Kevin Durant (sprained ankle) and Deandre Ayton (right hip), with the former reportedly progressing toward a Wednesday return against the Minnesota Timberwolves for what would be his home debut.

Meanwhile, 76ers and former Arizona State guard James Harden was sidelined due to left Achilles soreness.

“One hundred percent, I think that’s good momentum heading into the next one,” Booker said of snapping a three-game losing streak.

“That’s a hell of a team we just played against. We showed, even without KD and DA, that we can figure it out, play hard, play on both ends and it was a good outcome for us.”

The Suns travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Monday at 6 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

