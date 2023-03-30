Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
PHOENIX SUNS

Kevin Durant drops 1st bucket at home for Suns in win vs. Timberwolves

Mar 29, 2023, 8:19 PM | Updated: 11:55 pm
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards ...
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

The wait for Kevin Durant to make his Phoenix Suns home debut ended Wednesday night at Footprint Center, but his first points at home required a bit more patience in the Suns’ 107-100 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Durant started and played more than 13 minutes before dropping a turnaround jumper over Minnesota Timberwolves F Jaden McDaniels from the left shoulder before he was removed by head coach Monty Williams with just under six minutes left in the second quarter.

Williams said pregame Durant would be on a minutes restriction as he continues to work his way back from an ankle injury that kept him out 10 games.

In the first half, Durant tallied three points while shooting 1-for-8 with three rebounds and two assists. He was 1-for-2 from the free-throw line.

Williams encouraged Durant to shake off any frustrations from his slow start.

RELATED STORIES

Durant found a bit more success after the break and finished the game with 16 points, shooting 5-for-18 with eight rebounds and four assists.

He played 29 minutes.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 29 points. Chris Paul was the Suns’ second leading scorer with 19 points.

Karl-Anthony Towns, who recently returned from a 52-game absence due to a calf strain, led the Timberwolves in the first half with 20 points. He finished with 25 points. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 31 points.

At the half, the Timberwolves led the Phoenix Suns 51-48.

The Suns are 4-0 in games Durant has played this season.

With the win, they stayed in the No. 4 seed, 0.5 games ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul #3 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns celebrate after defeating the Minnesota Timb...
Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns claw to scrappy win in Kevin Durant’s home debut

Kevin Durant's home debut did not go the way anyone expected but the Phoenix Suns were still able to get an important win.
24 hours ago
Devin Booker #1 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns stand on the court during a timeout form t...
Dan Bickley

Suns victory over Timberwolves outweighs celebration of Durant’s home opener

The Suns forged a collective triumph on a night that began as a celebration of one, beating the Timberwolves 107-100.
24 hours ago
Incoming Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia claps during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Foo...
Character Counts

Suns owner Mat Ishbia, fan team up to give away suite tickets

New Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia is finding a new ways to ingratiate himself with the community by teaming up with fan, Andrew Leezus.
24 hours ago
Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after scoring in the second half against the Chicago Bu...
Arizona Sports

Suns’ Kevin Durant will return Wednesday vs. Timberwolves

Phoenix Suns GM and president of basketball operations James Jones said he expected Kevin Durant to play Wednesday against the Timberwolves.
24 hours ago
Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns warms up before a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on...
Kellan Olson

Devin Booker’s lifelong dream of Nike signature shoe reportedly on horizon

Devin Booker's completion rate on his bucket list puts just about all of us to shame. A signature shoe with Nike is the next box to check.
24 hours ago
Phoenix Suns Forward Kevin Durant (35) and Phoenix Suns Guard Devin Booker (1) looks on during a NB...
Kellan Olson

What to watch in Kevin Durant’s return, closing stretch of the season

Wednesday is expected to bring the home debut of Kevin Durant and the resumption of the Phoenix Suns' incorporation process.
24 hours ago
Kevin Durant drops 1st bucket at home for Suns in win vs. Timberwolves