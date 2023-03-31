Coyotes prospect Logan Cooley named finalist for Hobey Baker Award

Arizona Coyotes prospect Logan Cooley was named as a finalist for the most prestigious award in college hockey, the Hobey Baker Award.

Cooley was selected by the Coyotes in the 2022 NHL Draft with the No. 3 overall pick as a 17-year-old.

This season was his first with the Minnesota Golden Gophers and he leads the team with 57 points, including a nation-leading 37 assists.

His 57 points are the fifth-highest in the school’s history for a freshman.

Cooley also made a splash in the 2023 World Junior Championships with a team-leading 14 points, leading the U.S. to a bronze medal with an overtime win over Sweden.

He is joined by teammate Matthew Knies, a Toronto Maple Leafs prospect, and Adam Fantilli, who is projected to be drafted in the top-five in the upcoming NHL Draft, as finalists for the award.

Knies, a sophomore, has scored 21 goals and 20 assists in 38 games for the Gophers.

Fantilli leads all scorers in the country with 29 goals and 35 assists and was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year for Michigan.

The winner will be announced on April 7.

