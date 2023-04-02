Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs can’t overcome Madison Bumgarner’s 1st frame in loss to Dodgers

Apr 1, 2023, 7:57 PM | Updated: 10:15 pm
Madison Bumgarner #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks receives a visit on the mound from teammates duri...
Madison Bumgarner #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks receives a visit on the mound from teammates during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Jake Anderson's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks veteran left-handed starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner settled down after a rough first inning in a 10-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.

He was pulled by manager Torey Lovullo after only going 4.0 innings, allowing five runs (all earned) on four hits (one home run), four walks and one hit-by-pitch while striking out two on 85 pitches (49 strikes).

Unfortunately for the D-backs, the damage had already been done by the time Bumgarner (0-1) recorded his first three outs of the season.

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts led off the game with a double that hit a fan in the hands beyond the outfield wall, so it should have been called a home run. And for reasons still unknown, the call was then “overturned” as fan interference but still ruled a double. April Fools?

It could have been a break for the D-backs, but Bumgarner proceeded to give up a single to Freddie Freeman, strike out former Diamondback J.D. Martinez and hit Max Muncy to load up the bases. And after a Chris Taylor RBI sac-fly and Miguel Vargas walk, Trayce Thompson made it 5-0 Dodgers with a first-inning grand slam.

The Diamondbacks lefty did settle down from there, however, putting up three straight goose eggs over the remainder of his outing.

One concern for the 33-year-old, though, was the velocity on his fastball or lack thereof, as he was hovering around 88-89 mph while occasionally breaking 90.

Bumgarner also failed to have a 1-2-3 inning, but did only face three batters in his fourth and final frame after D-backs rookie catcher Gabriel Moreno threw out Freeman trying to steal second following an overturned challenge by Lovullo.

Christian Walker’s solo home run in the top of the second inning was the lone bright spot on the night for Arizona offensively. The Diamondbacks first baseman continues to have Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw’s number, as he is now 9-for-30 (.300) with five homers in his career against him.

However, that was Kershaw’s (1-0) only blunder, as he finished the night allowing just the one run on four hits and no walks while striking out a whopping nine D-backs batters over 6.0 innings and 76 pitches (56 strikes).

UP NEXT

The Diamondbacks will look to split the four-game series against the Dodgers on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Arizona right-hander Zach Davies is scheduled to start against Los Angeles righty Noah Syndergaard.

