ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals sign former Atlanta Falcons OL Elijah Wilkinson

Apr 4, 2023, 3:21 PM
Elijah Wilkinson #68 of the Atlanta Falcons walks off the field after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
BY
Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday signed former Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wilkinson played nine games (nine starts) for the Falcons in his only season with the team in 2022. He worked primarily as a starting left guard, seeing all 574 of his offensive snaps coming from the position. His season, however, was cut short due to a midseason knee injury that put him on the injured reserve list.

Before joining the Falcons, the 6-foot-6, 322-pounder spent 2021 with the Chicago Bears where he served as a tackle in four games.

Wilkinson got his NFL start with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of UMass in 2017.

He ended up spending four seasons in Denver, appearing in 45 games (26 starts). Wilkinson was moved around the line during his time with the Broncos, playing right guard and both tackle spots.

The lineman fits the versatility mold new Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon have sought this offseason.

Before bringing in Wilkinson, Arizona signed linemen Dennis Daley and Hjalte Froholdt, a pair of players who can fill multiple positions within the trenches.

The trio join a line that consists of Kelvin Beachum, Will Hernandez, D.J. Humphries, Josh Jones, Marquis Hayes, Lecitus Smith and Hayden Howerton. The team also signed linemen Julién Davenport, Lachavious Simmons and Badara Traore to future deals this past January.

