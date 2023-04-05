Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs’ Evan Longoria can relate to Corbin Carroll earning new deal

Apr 5, 2023, 8:58 AM

Third base coach Tony Perezchica #21 congratulates Evan Longoria #3 of the Arizona Diamondbacks af...

Third base coach Tony Perezchica #21 congratulates Evan Longoria #3 of the Arizona Diamondbacks after his solo homerun during the third inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on April 03, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

In 2008, Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria had played a week of Major League Baseball action before agreeing to terms on a six-year extension.

Longoria was 22 years old at the time and made the club after playing 234 minor-league games in 2006 and 2007. He was the No. 2 prospect in the league, according to Baseball America.

Fast forward 15 seasons, and Longoria’s new team, the Arizona Diamondbacks, signed 22-year-old rookie phenom Corbin Carroll to an eight-year extension — with a club option — only 34 games into his big-league career.

RELATED STORIES

“I don’t know that there’s any minuses, to be honest with you,” Longoria told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Tuesday. “I mean, maybe you leave a little bit of money on the table and might look back in two or three years and go, ‘Man, maybe if I would’ve waited three more years, I could have … gotten a huge contract.’

“The most important thing for me was security for myself and for my family, basically be able to create generational wealth with that first fortune.”

Longoria agreed to a $17.5 million deal, which he outplayed very quickly.

He earned the American League Rookie of the Year in 2008, and the Rays reached their first World Series, a loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Longoria was an All-Star in each of his first three seasons.

“It really, I think, enabled me to become the player that I did,” Longoria said. “It kind of settled me in. I didn’t have to worry about, ‘Was I gonna get sent back down to the minors?’

“I felt secure in my job after I got paid and was able to take the steps to get better from there.”

Carroll signed on for $111 million guaranteed and up to $154 million.

He entered 2023 as the No.2 prospect in baseball, per MLB pipeline, and someone the D-backs saw as a cornerstone of the franchise due to his work ethic.

Longoria and the Rays agreed to another extension in 2012, a 10-year deal worth $100 million. The veteran said Carroll will be young enough at the end of his deal to earn another payday like he did, saying the young outfielder has the potential to be “generational.”

Carroll will be 30 or 31 when he next hits free agency, unless he signs another extension.

“I think it’s the way to keep a team intact for a long time and potentially get a little bit of a discount on the back end,” Longoria said. “What’s important, I think, is locking those guys up and having a core group of guys who can stay together for what I’m sure most ownerships hope are multiple championship runs.”

Carroll started in each of Arizona’s first six games this season, adding three stolen bases, a home run and a double.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Alek Thomas #5 and Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate after defeating the San...

Alex Weiner

Bottom of D-backs order propels chaotic comeback win over Padres

The Diamondbacks bunted in a run, stole home and used production from the bottom of their order to complete a comeback vs. the Padres.

14 hours ago

Head coach Bob Melvin argues with umpire Ron Kulpa #46 after Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Pad...

Arizona Sports

Pitch clock bites Padres’ Machado, who earns ejection vs. D-backs

Padres slugger Manny Machado took a third strike for not being ready in his batting stance and got ejected against the Diamondbacks.

2 days ago

Ryne Nelson #19 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws out Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the San Diego Padres afte...

Arizona Sports

Padres walk off Diamondbacks on back-to-back homers

D-backs Ryne Nelson settled in after a rough two innings in his first start of the season, which ended in a 5-4 walk-off win for the Padres.

2 days ago

Madison Bumgarner #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during a 10-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dod...

Jake Anderson

‘Everything is fine’ with D-backs’ Madison Bumgarner, expected to make next start

"Everything is fine" with D-backs left-handed starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner, manager Torey Lovullo told reporters pregame on Monday.

3 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker, right, hits a solo home run as Los Angeles Dodgers starting...

Arizona Sports

The Ain’t No Fang Podcast: D-backs split with Dodgers to open 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ opening series against the Los Angeles Dodgers played out similarly to that Alonzo Mourning meme.

3 days ago

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts as he scores a run in front of Will Smith #16 ...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Corbin Carroll, Jake McCarthy use speed to beat Dodgers in series finale

The Arizona Diamondbacks produced runs using their speed in a 2-1 win over the Dodgers on Sunday.

4 days ago

D-backs’ Evan Longoria can relate to Corbin Carroll earning new deal