Cardinals likely holding top-30 visit with Georgia OL Broderick Jones, per report

Apr 5, 2023, 11:02 AM | Updated: 11:05 am

Broderick Jones #59 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after a touchdown in the second quarter agai...

Broderick Jones #59 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after a touchdown in the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

NFL Draft prospect and Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones is likely to have a top-30 visit with the Arizona Cardinals, reports ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday.

Fowler adds that Jones is expected to meet with the Tennessee Titans, New York Jets and New England Patriots. The Chicago Bears could also be in the mix to host the projected first-rounder.

All 32 teams are allowed to host up to 30 prospects ahead of the NFL Draft, which kicks off later this month in Kansas City.

The news of a potential visit comes after the Tuesday report that Arizona was meeting with draft prospect DeMarvion Overshown out of Texas.

Jones is coming off a strong final season at Georgia (15 starts), culminated by a national championship. He did all of his work at left tackle (930 snaps).

The 6-foot-5, 311-pound lineman only helped his stock at the 2023 NFL Draft Combine behind a 4.97 40-yard dash and 30-inch vertical.

Given his size and athleticism, NFL analyst Lance Zierlein sees Jones developing into a starting left tackle.

He has the nimble feet to mirror or recover against the rush. Jones isn’t a finished product, but the physical and athletic gifts allow for a projection as a good, long-time starter.

But with Jones likely in the 15-20 pick range, the Cardinals would likely be in play for the lineman if they trade down from the third overall pick.

And if they did nab Jones, that presents another question: where does he fit in?

As of Wednesday, the Cardinals have two starting-caliber left tackles on the roster in D.J. Humphries and Josh Jones, who flashed in place of the former last season.

On the right side, Kelvin Beachum figures to retake his starting role. But beyond Beachum, the depth at right tackle is razor thin.

If Broderick Jones can make the move over, he could give the team a strong swing option that could come in handy down the line.

