The Arizona Diamondbacks take both the television and radio spotlight on Thursday for their home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Meanwhile, the Suns will host the No. 1 seeded Denver Nuggets in a nationally televised battle, though Phoenix now has its No. 4 seed locked in. The Coyotes face the Kraken as well for a national game on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Here’s how you can watch and listen to the games, whether you’re heading to downtown Phoenix or watching from your home or elsewhere:

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks – 7:10 p.m. MST

Watch: Bally Sports Arizona, the Bally Sports app (6 p.m. pregame show)

Listen: 98.7 FM, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com

If you go: Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to head to the game early with traffic expected to be heavy with games at Chase Field and Footprint Center.

There will be an Opening Day street festival with food, music and drinks available from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Drivers can secure parking before they head to Phoenix at dbacks.com/parking. Garages around the ballpark do not accept cash, so have credit or debit cards available to pay.

The first 30,000 fans at the D-backs game will receive Opening Day rally towels.

The Chase Field roof is expected to be open with a high in the low-80s before dropping as the sun goes down.

Gameday special guests: Luke Air Force Base will conduct a pregame flyover, while Phoenix Police officer Tyler Moldovan will throw out the first pitch.

Nuggets vs. Suns – 7 p.m. MST

Watch: TNT (out-of-market fans only), Bally Sports Arizona Extra, the Bally Sports app and Bally Sports + (6 p.m. pregame show)

Listen: ESPN 620 AM, 98.7 HD-2, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com (6:30 p.m. pregame)

The Nuggets-Suns game will be blacked out locally because TNT has hit its maximum number of Phoenix games allotted under the team’s TV deal.

Here’s how to find Bally Sports Arizona Extra to watch the Suns locally:

BALLY SPORTS ARIZONA EXTRA CHANNEL GUIDE:

DirecTV: Arizona & New Mexico – 686-1

Cable One/Sparklight: Cottonwood, AZ – 164

Cable One/Sparklight: Globe, AZ – 164

Cable One/Sparklight: Prescott, AZ – 164

Cable One/Sparklight: Safford, AZ – 164

Cable One/Sparklight: Show Low /Snowflake, AZ – 164

Cable One/Sparklight: Rio Rancho, NM – 164

Cable One/Sparklight: Roswell, NM – 164

Comcast: Tucson – 17

Cox Communications: Phoenix/Casa Grande – 73

Cox Communications: Tucson/Sierra Vista – 73

Cox Communications: Douglas – 73

Cox Communications Wickenburg – 73

Mediacom: Apache Junction – 126

Mediacom: Nogales – 126

Orbitel Communications: Maricopa/Sun Lakes/Robson Ranch/Saddlebrook – 841

Suddenlink/Altice: Flagstaff, Lake Havasu, Parker, Kingman, Bullhead City – 39

Suddenlink/Altice: Payson, Pine, Sedona, Strawberry – 126

Coyotes vs. Kraken – 7:30 p.m. MST

Watch: ESPN+, Hulu

Listen: KTAR News 92.3

Follow @AZSports