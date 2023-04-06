Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

How to watch D-backs in home opener, Suns on Thursday

Apr 6, 2023, 6:15 AM | Updated: 7:41 am

Alek Thomas #5 of the Arizona Diamondbacks comes out of the batter's box in front of Will Smith #16...

Alek Thomas #5 of the Arizona Diamondbacks comes out of the batter's box in front of Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during a 2-1 win over the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Arizona Diamondbacks take both the television and radio spotlight on Thursday for their home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Meanwhile, the Suns will host the No. 1 seeded Denver Nuggets in a nationally televised battle, though Phoenix now has its No. 4 seed locked in. The Coyotes face the Kraken as well for a national game on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Here’s how you can watch and listen to the games, whether you’re heading to downtown Phoenix or watching from your home or elsewhere:

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks – 7:10 p.m. MST

RELATED STORIES

Watch: Bally Sports Arizona, the Bally Sports app (6 p.m. pregame show)

Listen: 98.7 FM, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com

If you go: Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to head to the game early with traffic expected to be heavy with games at Chase Field and Footprint Center.

There will be an Opening Day street festival with food, music and drinks available from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Drivers can secure parking before they head to Phoenix at dbacks.com/parking. Garages around the ballpark do not accept cash, so have credit or debit cards available to pay.

The first 30,000 fans at the D-backs game will receive Opening Day rally towels.

The Chase Field roof is expected to be open with a high in the low-80s before dropping as the sun goes down.

Gameday special guests: Luke Air Force Base will conduct a pregame flyover, while Phoenix Police officer Tyler Moldovan will throw out the first pitch.

Nuggets vs. Suns – 7 p.m. MST

Watch: TNT (out-of-market fans only), Bally Sports Arizona Extra, the Bally Sports app and Bally Sports + (6 p.m. pregame show)

Listen: ESPN 620 AM, 98.7 HD-2, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com (6:30 p.m. pregame)

The Nuggets-Suns game will be blacked out locally because TNT has hit its maximum number of Phoenix games allotted under the team’s TV deal.

Here’s how to find Bally Sports Arizona Extra to watch the Suns locally:

BALLY SPORTS ARIZONA EXTRA CHANNEL GUIDE:

DirecTV: Arizona & New Mexico – 686-1
Cable One/Sparklight: Cottonwood, AZ – 164
Cable One/Sparklight: Globe, AZ – 164
Cable One/Sparklight: Prescott, AZ – 164
Cable One/Sparklight: Safford, AZ – 164
Cable One/Sparklight: Show Low /Snowflake, AZ – 164
Cable One/Sparklight: Rio Rancho, NM – 164
Cable One/Sparklight: Roswell, NM – 164
Comcast: Tucson – 17
Cox Communications: Phoenix/Casa Grande – 73
Cox Communications: Tucson/Sierra Vista – 73
Cox Communications: Douglas – 73
Cox Communications Wickenburg – 73
Mediacom: Apache Junction – 126
Mediacom: Nogales – 126
Orbitel Communications: Maricopa/Sun Lakes/Robson Ranch/Saddlebrook – 841
Suddenlink/Altice: Flagstaff, Lake Havasu, Parker, Kingman, Bullhead City – 39
Suddenlink/Altice: Payson, Pine, Sedona, Strawberry – 126

Coyotes vs. Kraken – 7:30 p.m. MST

Watch: ESPN+, Hulu

Listen: KTAR News 92.3

Arizona Diamondbacks

Third base coach Tony Perezchica #21 congratulates Evan Longoria #3 of the Arizona Diamondbacks af...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Evan Longoria can relate to Corbin Carroll earning new deal

Diamondbacks 3B Evan Longoria said he felt secure after signing an extension as a rookie with the Rays in 2008.

1 day ago

Alek Thomas #5 and Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate after defeating the San...

Alex Weiner

Bottom of D-backs order propels chaotic comeback win over Padres

The Diamondbacks bunted in a run, stole home and used production from the bottom of their order to complete a comeback vs. the Padres.

1 day ago

Head coach Bob Melvin argues with umpire Ron Kulpa #46 after Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Pad...

Arizona Sports

Pitch clock bites Padres’ Machado, who earns ejection vs. D-backs

Padres slugger Manny Machado took a third strike for not being ready in his batting stance and got ejected against the Diamondbacks.

2 days ago

Ryne Nelson #19 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws out Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the San Diego Padres afte...

Arizona Sports

Padres walk off Diamondbacks on back-to-back homers

D-backs Ryne Nelson settled in after a rough two innings in his first start of the season, which ended in a 5-4 walk-off win for the Padres.

2 days ago

Madison Bumgarner #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during a 10-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dod...

Jake Anderson

‘Everything is fine’ with D-backs’ Madison Bumgarner, expected to make next start

"Everything is fine" with D-backs left-handed starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner, manager Torey Lovullo told reporters pregame on Monday.

3 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker, right, hits a solo home run as Los Angeles Dodgers starting...

Arizona Sports

The Ain’t No Fang Podcast: D-backs split with Dodgers to open 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ opening series against the Los Angeles Dodgers played out similarly to that Alonzo Mourning meme.

3 days ago

How to watch D-backs in home opener, Suns on Thursday