Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Coyotes file $2.3 billion lawsuit against city of Phoenix over arena dispute

Apr 5, 2023, 1:09 PM | Updated: 2:25 pm

Rendering via Arizona Coyotes...

Rendering via Arizona Coyotes

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Coyotes along with their development firm, Bluebird Development, announced a $2.3 billion claim against the city of Phoenix for damages caused by Phoenix’s legal filing on March 27 that acted against the NHL team’s plans to build a hockey arena and entertainment district in Tempe.

A public relations firm on behalf of the Coyotes and their developers said Wednesday that the legal response is for Phoenix breaking its word and deciding “to undermine a plan to convert a hazardous unlined Tempe-owned landfill into a new sports and entertainment district next to Tempe Town Lake.”

“Bluebird is seeking damages because Phoenix is knowingly and intentionally interfering with its business, because Bluebird relied on Sky Harbor’s previous statements indicating it would not be in opposition,” the statement read.

“We will not stand for Phoenix bullying Tempe and will vigorously push back on Phoenix’s shenanigans. In addition to this claim, the Coyotes and Bluebird will continue to investigate Phoenix and Sky Harbor’s use of taxpayer dollars to interfere with a neighboring city’s election. Furthermore, they will be seeking any and all communications, documents, and negotiations between the City of Phoenix, Phoenix council members, and Phoenix city staff with any and all developers and property/business owners within Phoenix city limits and similar proximity to Sky Harbor as Tempe Entertainment District.”

RELATED STORIES

It is a response to Phoenix suing Tempe last week.

The formal complaint in Maricopa County Superior Court has Phoenix, the owners and operators of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, suing Tempe for a breach of contract, “asking the court to rescind Tempe’s recent zoning and land use changes and prohibit future residential uses in an area that the Federal Aviation Administration says is incompatible with residential development.”

Coyotes president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez suggested in a statement Wednesday that Phoenix’s actions are political.

“Phoenix City Hall’s bad behavior seems intended to preserve its downtown sports venue monopoly and has nothing to do with safety or soundness of the airport,” Gutierrez said in a statement. “While Phoenix bureaucrats have allowed developers to build a basketball arena, a ballpark, and apartments in flight paths, when Tempe attempts to do the same a manufactured crisis arrives.”

The $2.3 billion claim is the entitlement value of the planned Tempe entertainment district, according to the Coyotes’ PR firm. It added that the group is seeking documents to determine the creation of a “malicious dark money newsletter” sent to Tempe, Phoenix and Scottsdale residents last October fighting the arena plan. Tempe mayor Corey Woods in October called it a “scare tactic.”

But a month after those mailers were sent, the City of Phoenix Aviation Department announced it was finalizing negotiations with Tempe and developers regarding that project. It was seemingly good news with Tempe set for a May 16 citizen vote on three proposals (301, 302 and 303) to approve the project.

A key part of that was the “full indemnification against litigation over noise and vibrations caused by aircraft.”

On March 27, the operating entity of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport reversed course, filing legal action against the city of Tempe for the planned residential development.

Phoenix’s aviation department filed a legal claim against the city of Tempe for the planned residential development that is a part of the new entertainment district with the new arena for the Arizona Coyotes.

The issue is not about airplane safety concerns that even are held by some members of the Tempe Aviation Commission, nor economical concerns coming from former Tempe council members, who worry about affordability for people living in the city.

It is about the noise contour that had been widely discussed, a mile-plus swath of land where the decibel levels are at or above an average day-night level (DNL) of 65 decibels.

Both parties spoke out Thursday, two days after the legal action was announced.

“Their lawsuit is a complete fabrication and it is a political document, not a legal one,” said former Tempe mayor Hugh Hallman at a rally featuring the Coyotes and Tempe’s former mayors on Thursday.

Hallman has been deeply involved in forming the agreement between the city and the NHL franchise’s developers. He believes in the agreement where the Coyotes will use private funds to turn former landfill land into an arena, hotels, residences, offices and a concert venue at Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway. It is projected to cost around $2.1 billion.

Chad Makovsky, director of aviation services at Sky Harbor International Airport, also told KTAR News on Thursday that this isn’t about the entertainment district and Coyotes arena, which is only considering multi-family residences. They remain in favor of a stadium.

But Phoenix’s airport fears that Tempe residents near the Salt River bed could, in the future, push back against more development of the airport because of the noise levels.

Makovsky also admitted that this isn’t about this single project.

“This is not about the stadium,” Makovsky told KTAR News. “What this is about is Tempe’s actions not only on this development but on multiple other developments over the last two years that are adding homes underneath the flight paths in this high-noise area … only a mile to two miles away from the end of the runways at the airport.”

Tempe voters will decide on the arena with votes on props 301, 302 and 303 by May 16. Ballots will be mailed April 19.

Arizona Coyotes

Ivan Prosvetov #50 of the Arizona Coyotes makes a save against Yanni Gourde #37 of the Seattle Krak...

Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes get blown out on road by Seattle Kraken

Lawson Crouse scored the lone goal for the Arizona Coyotes in an 8-1 loss to the Kraken in Seattle on Monday night.

3 days ago

Clayton Keller #9 of the Arizona Coyotes follows play during a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings a...

Arizona Sports

Clayton Keller tracker: The chase for the Coyotes’ single-season points record

Clayton Keller is firing on all cylinders as his Arizona Coyotes hit the final stretch of the 2022-23 season.

2 days ago

Erik Karlsson #65 of the San Jose Sharks skates with the puck with Clayton Keller #9 of the Arizona...

Associated Press

Clayton Keller’s 14-game point streak snapped as Coyotes get blown out by Sharks

Clayton Keller's 14-game point streak came to an end. It's the longest for a player since the franchise moved from Winnipeg to Arizona in 1995-96.

5 days ago

Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller celebrates a goal against the Colorado Avalanche with tea...

Arizona Sports

NHL names Coyotes’ Clayton Keller its Third Star of the Month for March

Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller is the NHL's Third Star of the Month for March, the league announced Saturday.

5 days ago

Roope Hintz #24 of the Dallas Stars skates with the puck while being defended by Victor Soderstrom ...

Associated Press

Stars outshine Coyotes as Keller extends point streak

Clayton Keller assisted on Valimaki’s goal to extend his points streak to 14 games, the longest since the franchise relocated in 1996.

6 days ago

Germany's Philipp Bidoul (22) tries to catch United States' Logan Cooley, right, during second-peri...

Tom Kuebel

Coyotes prospect Logan Cooley named finalist for Hobey Baker Award

Arizona Coyotes prospect Logan Cooley was named as a finalist for the most prestigious award in college hockey, the Hobey Baker Award.

6 days ago

Coyotes file $2.3 billion lawsuit against city of Phoenix over arena dispute