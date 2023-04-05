Alright, here’s the situation: Kerr Kriisa will transfer from Arizona to join the West Virginia men’s basketball team, the point guard announced via Instagram on Wednesday.

He told ESPN that starting from scratch and challenging himself with his destination was the goal.

“I wanted to start from zero,” Kriisa told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. “I really liked how they recruited me. Jay Kuntz and the entire staff. When I saw the old truck that Bob Huggins is driving, I knew that guy was loyal. Now I need to start playing some defense.”

Kriisa posted an edit with a picture of himself, WVU coach Bob Huggins and the lyrics to the famous John Denver song, “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

“Yes, I know the song by heart,” Kriisa’s caption read.

The Mountaineers went 19-15 last season before losing to Maryland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

This past year for a 28-7 Arizona squad that was also knocked out of the first-round of the NCAA Tournament, Kriisa led the Pac-12 with 5.1 assists per game to go with 9.9 points and 37% shooting both from the field and from three.

Kriisa announced his intentions to leave Tucson for the transfer portal two weeks ago:

“Tucson!❤️ Keeping it short and sweet. Thank you for unforgettable 3 years that I had here,” he wrote. “So thankful and grateful for all moments that I shared with my teammates. Bear down, always!”

The Estonian joined Arizona as a recruit of former head coach Sean Miller midway through the 2020-21 season but played only eight games as a freshman.

He entered the transfer portal that offseason as Miller was fired from the school before incoming head coach Tommy Lloyd convinced him to remain with Arizona. Kriisa started for the past two seasons.

Arizona will likely replace Kriisa with freshman Kylan Boswell.

