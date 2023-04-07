PHOENIX — Chase Field is bringing that first day of school energy ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Everyone has that extra pep in their step and are chomping at the bit to get things rolling in downtown Phoenix.

And it truly wouldn’t be the first day of home games without getting a ride to the ballpark from your parents.

Just ask speedster Corbin Carroll, who got the full treatment on Thursday afternoon.

Corbin getting dropped off by his parents is everything. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/o55wFmJsjI — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 6, 2023

“It makes me laugh,” skipper Torey Lovullo said pregame. “He is just such a great kid. He turns into an unbelievable competitor at 7:10 p.m. tonight, that’ll be the case. But I know his parents have done a great job with him and the fact he gets dropped off by them to the ballpark doesn’t surprise me at all.

“Parking’s going to tough tonight. Everybody got dropped off. It’s going to be a sellout. Everybody’s gotten dropped off today. My family dropped me off. … That was just a little more special when you know your parents are dropping you off. Like playing little league, right?”

Now, time for a little debunking.

While Carroll getting dropped off by his parents was a feel-good moment, that was far from the only reason for the carpool.

“I guess I’ll burst that bubble a little bit. They just got in from the airport, so I went and picked them up and they needed the car,” Carroll told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Thursday.

“I just saw the (D-backs’ Twitter post). They wanted me to give the ‘OK’ on it. ‘You guys do what you need to do.'”

Hey, with how bad traffic and parking is going to be Thursday night with both the D-backs and Phoenix Suns in action, Carroll is ahead of the game by a mile.

