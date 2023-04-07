The Phoenix Suns will sit Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton on Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Durant is listed as out for ankle management, with five games under his belt since returning from a month-long absence. Booker, Paul and Ayton are out for rest.

T.J. Warren is also out with an illness for the second game in a row.

Phoenix enters the second night of a back-to-back after a win against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday that saw Durant hit 41 minutes played. Booker and Paul each played 37 minutes.

The Suns are locked into homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs as a No. 4 seed, regardless of the outcomes Friday against the Lakers and Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Clippers in their season finale.

The Lakers (41-39) list both star forwards LeBron James and Anthony Davis as questionable with foot soreness. D’Angelo Russell is additionally labeled as probable to play with foot soreness.

A win by Los Angeles would help avoid bad positioning in the play-in tournament if not the play-in entirely.

The Lakers have two games left and sit in the No. 7 seed but can finish anywhere from the No. 5 seed through the No. 9 seed.

The Clippers (42-38), Golden State Warriors (42-38), New Orleans Pelicans (41-39) and Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40) have maneuvering to be worked out in the final two games of their respective seasons.

The Suns-Lakers game on Friday tips at 7:30 p.m. MST on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

