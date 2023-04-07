Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Durant, Booker and rest of Suns’ core 4 out vs. Lakers

Apr 7, 2023, 11:30 AM | Updated: 11:45 am

Phoenix Suns Forward Kevin Durant (35) and Phoenix Suns Guard Devin Booker (1) looks on during a NB...

Phoenix Suns Forward Kevin Durant (35) and Phoenix Suns Guard Devin Booker (1) looks on during a NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and the Chicago Bulls on March 3, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Phoenix Suns will sit Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton on Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Durant is listed as out for ankle management, with five games under his belt since returning from a month-long absence. Booker, Paul and Ayton are out for rest.

T.J. Warren is also out with an illness for the second game in a row.

Phoenix enters the second night of a back-to-back after a win against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday that saw Durant hit 41 minutes played. Booker and Paul each played 37 minutes.

RELATED STORIES

The Suns are locked into homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs as a No. 4 seed, regardless of the outcomes Friday against the Lakers and Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Clippers in their season finale.

The Lakers (41-39) list both star forwards LeBron James and Anthony Davis as questionable with foot soreness. D’Angelo Russell is additionally labeled as probable to play with foot soreness.

A win by Los Angeles would help avoid bad positioning in the play-in tournament if not the play-in entirely.

The Lakers have two games left and sit in the No. 7 seed but can finish anywhere from the No. 5 seed through the No. 9 seed.

The Clippers (42-38), Golden State Warriors (42-38), New Orleans Pelicans (41-39) and Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40) have maneuvering to be worked out in the final two games of their respective seasons.

The Suns-Lakers game on Friday tips at 7:30 p.m. MST on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Phoenix Suns

Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving (2) celebrates in the second half of an NBA basketball game against ...

Haboob Blog

Kyrie Irving is sitting out a must-win for the Mavericks’ playoff chances

Kyrie Irving, Christian Wood, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Josh Green will sit out for the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

15 hours ago

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns attempts a three-point shot over Bruce Brown #11 of the Denver Nu...

Kevin Zimmerman

Chris Paul’s career-high in 3s points to PG’s evolution, Suns’ new spacing

Forget the midrange for a second. Chris Paul is evolving in taking more catch-and-shoot threes alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

15 hours ago

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers is defended by Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State War...

Kellan Olson

Kevin Durant, LeBron James wait to start next chapter of rivalry

Kevin Durant and LeBron James have not faced off since 2018, a wait that will continue through Friday's Lakers and Suns matchup.

15 hours ago

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns passes around DeAndre Jordan #6 of the Denver Nuggets during the ...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns get efficient in clutch time, beat resting Nuggets

Nothing will change for the Nuggets or Suns after Thursday's 119-115 Suns win and you could tell by the way the game unfolded on the court.

2 days ago

Phoenix Suns' Bismack Biyombo (18) blocks a shot by Indiana Pacers' Buddy Field (24) during the fir...

Austin Scott

Suns’ Bismack Biyombo embraces being solid bench option for playoffs

Bismack Biyombo has 24 blocks in his last nine games, and is solidifying himself as a good option for the Suns come playoff time.

2 days ago

Jamal Murray (27) of the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic (15) work the Milwaukee Bucks during the t...

Arizona Sports

Nuggets listing all 5 starters as out vs. Suns

The Denver Nuggets have listed all five of their starters as out for Thursday's matchup with the Phoenix Suns.

2 days ago

Durant, Booker and rest of Suns’ core 4 out vs. Lakers