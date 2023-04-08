Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs place Kyle Lewis on IL with illness, recall Pavin Smith

Apr 8, 2023, 4:25 PM

Kyle Lewis #1 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a two run home run, to take a 2-1 lead over the Los ...

Kyle Lewis #1 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a two run home run, to take a 2-1 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on March 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks placed outfielder Kyle Lewis on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with an illness, the team announced.

Infielder/outfielder Pavin Smith will take Lewis’ spot after getting recalled from Triple-A Reno in the coinciding move.

Lewis played in six of Arizona’s first eight games, starting at designated hitter and batting second on Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

RELATED STORIES

The 2020 American League Rookie of the Year is 3-for-18 with nine punch outs this season.

His D-backs highlight came in the second game of the season, as he belted a pinch-hit, go-ahead home run in the seventh inning to propel Arizona to its first win, 2-1.

Lewis made the roster after a stellar spring, in which he slashed .387/.486/.774 after coming over from the Seattle Mariners in a trade for catcher/outfielder Cooper Hummel.

In comes Smith, giving Arizona another left-handed option with positional versatility.

Smith did not have a locker in Arizona’s clubhouse ahead of Saturday’s game against the Dodgers.

He started the season with the Aces, slashing .217/.333/.304 in six games with a pair of doubles.

The 2017 first-round pick played 75 games with the D-backs last year and hit nine home runs with a .667 OPS.

Arizona Diamondbacks

(Photo by mlb.com)...

Arizona Sports

D-backs pitcher Drey Jameson wears Scooby-Doo cleats vs. Dodgers

Diamondbacks pitcher Drey Jameson turned heads on Friday night when he took the mound in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field wearing a pair of custom-made Scooby-Doo-themed cleats.

16 hours ago

Evan Longoria #3 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates with teammate Corbin Carroll #7 after hitti...

Alex Weiner

Late offense, bullpen power D-backs past Dodgers in ‘game I’ve been waiting to see’

Diamondbacks Evan Longoria and Corbin Carroll went back-to-back and the bullpen did not give up a hit against the Dodgers on Friday.

2 days ago

Merrill Kelly #29 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts to an out of David Peralta #6 of the Los Angel...

Alex Weiner

D-backs learning from World Baseball Classic after Merrill Kelly’s mixed start

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said getting his WBC-bound arms stretched out earlier in spring training could be a remedy in future situations.

2 days ago

Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks on after allowing a solo homerun by Nelson Cruz #3...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Mike Hazen not worried about Zac Gallen adjusting to new tempo

The first full week of MLB action is a time of excitement and overreactions, and D-backs ace Zac Gallen is a candidate for the latter.

2 days ago

This is a 2023 photo of Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Cole Sulser. This image reflects the Ar...

Arizona Sports

D-backs put RHP Cole Sulser on IL, recall Luis Frias

Pitcher Cole Sulser will go on the 15-day injured list as the Arizona Diamondbacks replace him in the bullpen by recalling Luis Frias.

2 days ago

James Outman #33 of the Los Angeles Dodgers gestures to the dugout after hitting an RBI single agai...

Tyler Drake

Diamondbacks unable to find answers for Dustin May, Dodgers in home-opening loss

Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks were on the wrong side of a 5-2 defeat against the visiting Dodgers at Chase Field.

3 days ago

D-backs place Kyle Lewis on IL with illness, recall Pavin Smith