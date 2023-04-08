PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks placed outfielder Kyle Lewis on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with an illness, the team announced.

Infielder/outfielder Pavin Smith will take Lewis’ spot after getting recalled from Triple-A Reno in the coinciding move.

Lewis played in six of Arizona’s first eight games, starting at designated hitter and batting second on Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 2020 American League Rookie of the Year is 3-for-18 with nine punch outs this season.

His D-backs highlight came in the second game of the season, as he belted a pinch-hit, go-ahead home run in the seventh inning to propel Arizona to its first win, 2-1.

Lewis made the roster after a stellar spring, in which he slashed .387/.486/.774 after coming over from the Seattle Mariners in a trade for catcher/outfielder Cooper Hummel.

What a time for the first pinch-hit dinger of Kyle Lewis’s career. pic.twitter.com/7ZWwhphjUP — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 1, 2023

In comes Smith, giving Arizona another left-handed option with positional versatility.

Smith did not have a locker in Arizona’s clubhouse ahead of Saturday’s game against the Dodgers.

He started the season with the Aces, slashing .217/.333/.304 in six games with a pair of doubles.

The 2017 first-round pick played 75 games with the D-backs last year and hit nine home runs with a .667 OPS.

