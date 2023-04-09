The Phoenix Suns held a tribute video and gave gifts to longtime play-by-play radio announcer Al McCoy at halftime of Sunday’s regular season finale against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Suns gave McCoy a white throwback jersey with his name and the No. 51 on it, to honor the years he spent calling games for the franchise.

McCoy spoke to the Valley and Suns fans to try and put into words what the experience has meant to him.

“It’s been, as I have said so many times as of late, 51 years have slid by and it has been a great ride,” McCoy told Footprint Center.

He closed out his speech with a special thanks to the people of the Valley, many of whom have grown up with his voice on the radio or TV.

“Thank you for allowing me to tell the story of the Suns for 51 great years.”

McCoy took over the reins in 1972 and has been “The Voice of the Suns” ever since. This was the longest stretch for a broadcaster with a team in NBA history.

Over his career, he has won the Curt Gowdy Media Award (2007), the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame (2009), the Iowa Hall of Pride (2015) and the Suns’ Ring of Honor (2017).

Devin Booker closed out the tribute video to McCoy by saying, “Even though you’re retiring, you’re still the voice of the Suns forever.”

As the legend he is, McCoy assured fans there is a lot of basketball to be won this season. The crowd responded with a standing ovation.

While he may not be on the call during next season’s games, fans will hear echoes of the words “Shazam” and “Ohhh brother” for life.