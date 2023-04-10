The Arizona Cardinals are hosting TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston for a top-30 visit on Tuesday, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport adds that Johnston also has visits planned with the Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons.

Every NFL team is allowed to host up to 30 prospects ahead of the NFL Draft, which kicks off later this month in Kansas City.

Johnston is coming off a 2022 where he racked up 60 catches for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns across 14 games played. He averaged 17.8 yards per reception primarily playing out wide. Per Pro Football Focus, the wideout saw 577 snaps on the outside compared to 98 out of the slot.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein’s league comparison for Johnston is former Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery.

Zierlein writes:

Height-weight-speed prospect with the physical traits and upside that might have teams willing to overlook some of his inconsistencies on tape. Johnston is a long-striding vertical threat who can open up and separate when allowed to keep his feet moving in space.

As it stands Monday, Arizona’s wide receivers room features DeAndre Hopkins, Hollywood Brown, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch and Zach Pascal.

The Cardinals also signed Javon Wims and Auden Tate to future deals this past January.

But how the position group looks come training camp is anyone’s guess thanks to the trade speculation swirling around Hopkins.

Moving on from the No. 1 wideout would be a tough loss from a production standpoint but would return the team much-needed draft capital on top of added cap relief amid a rebuild under new general manager Monti Ossenfort.

