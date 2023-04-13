Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Azuolas Tubelis expected to enter NBA Draft, depart Arizona

Apr 13, 2023, 11:11 AM

Azuolas Tubelis, NBA Draft, Arizona Wildcats...

Azuolas Tubelis #10 of the Arizona Wildcats reacts after a dunk during the first half against the USC Trojans at Galen Center on March 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

All-American forward Azuolas Tubelis is expected to leave the Arizona Wildcats and remain in the NBA Draft, he told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

Tubelis told Givony on Thursday that he plans to help boost his stock at the NBA Draft Combine from May 15-21.

Tubelis started 89 of 97 games played in his three-year run with the Wildcats, playing under former coach Sean Miller in 2020-21 and then spending the last two years with head coach Tommy Lloyd.

Tubelis averaged 19.8 points and 9.1 rebounds in 2022-23 while shooting 57% overall, earning an AP Second Team All-American nod.

RELATED STORIES

The Wildcats went 28-7 but as a No. 2 seed lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Princeton.

Tubelis’ stock likely won’t budge much if he opted to stay another season at Arizona. He is ranked by ESPN as the No. 68 prospect in the 2023 draft class.

At 6-foot-11, the Lithuanian shined as a hard-running player in transition. He used his athletic pop and creativity to find angles, getting past defenders’ hips and using a soft touch around the baset.

Fifty-eight percent of his shot attempts came at the rim, though 70% of those were assisted.

Tubelis’ lack of a three-point shot — 0.9 attempts per game and 31% accuracy — limits his NBA upside.

So do his defensive abilities, which came into question as recently as Feb. 25, when Lloyd called out his best player for his effort in a buzzer-beating loss against Arizona State.

For the Wildcats, Lloyd’s roster in 2023 takes another hit after losing starting point guard Kerr Kriisa, who is transferring to West Virginia.

Of its rotation players from last season, Arizona expects to return center Oumar Ballo, wing Pelle Larsson and guard Kylan Boswell.

Arizona Basketball

Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa reacts after a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...

Arizona Sports

Arizona transfer Kriisa joining WVU, cites Huggins’ ‘old truck’ in recruitment

Kerr Kriisa will transfer from Arizona to join the West Virginia men's basketball team, the point guard announced via Instagram on Wednesday.

9 days ago

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, right, talks to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college...

Arizona Sports

Arizona basketball enters 2023-24 highly rated and with strong odds

There could still be moving parts for the Arizona Wildcats and head men's basketball coach Tommy Lloyd this offseason.

9 days ago

(Screenshot)...

Jake Anderson

One Shining Moment features ASU’s Frankie Collins, sad Arizona fan

While the games may not have gone the way they might have hoped, the Wildcats and Sun Devils got some love in this year's One Shining Moment.

11 days ago

Adama Sanogo #21 of the Connecticut Huskies celebrates with teammates after defeating the San Diego...

Associated Press

UConn crowned NCAA Tournament champions with win over San Diego State

UConn topped off an impressive March Madness run on Monday night to bring home its fifth national title with a 76-59 win over San Diego State.

11 days ago

Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins shoots over Miami guard Nijel Pack during the second half of a Fin...

Associated Press

UConn favored over San Diego State in NCAA Tournament title game

UConn has rolled through March Madness so far, the one constant in this year's unpredictable NCAA Tournament.

11 days ago

Connecticut guard Tristen Newton celebrates after scoring against Miami during the first half of a ...

Associated Press

UConn cruises past Miami in Final Four to make program’s 5th National Championship

UConn got 21 points and 10 rebounds from Adama Sanogo to dispatch Miami 72-59 and move one win from the school’s fifth national title.

13 days ago

Azuolas Tubelis expected to enter NBA Draft, depart Arizona