ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Arizona State’s Duke Brennan, Malcolm Flaggs transfer to GCU

Apr 20, 2023, 9:21 PM | Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 1:12 am

Former Arizona State big man Duke Brennan and guard Malcolm Flaggs are transferring to GCU, the duo announced on Thursday.

 

Brennan, a key reserve for the Arizona State University men’s basketball team last season, decided to enter the transfer portal on April 14.

A freshman in 2022-23, Brennan averaged 8.6 minutes in 35 appearances for the Sun Devils last season.

Flaggs, who did not play last season, also entered the transfer portal on the same day. The two were teammates at Hillcrest Prep in Gilbert.

Brennan was anticipated to see significantly more floor time in 2023-24 after all of ASU’s starters were potentially not going to be with the squad.

Wing Devan Cambridge is still in the portal, while DJ Horne has committed to play for his hometown NC State Wolfpack.

Point guard Frankie Collins and center Warren Washington declared for the 2023 NBA Draft but can return if they withdraw before the May 31 deadline.

Wing Desmond Cambridge Jr. exhausted his eligibility. Reserve guard Jamiya Neal had entered the transfer portal but has withdrawn and is expected to return.

Conversely, head coach Bobby Hurley has brought in the likes of Louisville forward Kamari Lands, LSU guard Adam Miller, JUCO guard Malachi Davis and San Francisco forward Zane Meeks via the transfer portal.

Hurley’s goal is to “have mostly everything in place” by the first week of May for the 2022-23 roster.

