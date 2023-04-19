Close
Chris Paul has X-ray on right hand come back negative, per report

Apr 18, 2023, 11:21 PM | Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 1:09 am

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul had an X-ray on his right hand that came negative following Tuesday night’s Game 2 win, according to TNT’s Chris Haynes.

Paul appeared to injure his right hand on this steal in the fourth quarter of the 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

“I don’t have anything to report. He seems like he’s OK,” Suns head coach Monty Williams told reporters postgame.

Paul finished the contest with 16 points on 8-of-14 shooting to go along with eight assists, four rebounds and one steal in nearly 38 minutes played.

The soon-to-be 38-year-old also broke a 13-game losing streak in playoff games in which Scott Foster officiated.

“I ain’t notice,” Paul told reporters postgame of breaking the streak.

Paul is now 3-17 all-time in the postseason when both he and Foster are on the court together.

The Suns did win Game 2 of the 2021 Western Conference Finals against the Clippers — the Valley-Oop game — with Foster on the floor, but Paul did not suit up because he was in health and safety protocols.

Game 3 will tip off on Thursday in Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com, with the pregame show slated for 6:30 p.m.

