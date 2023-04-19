Chris Paul has X-ray on right hand come back negative, per report

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul had an X-ray on his right hand that came negative following Tuesday night’s Game 2 win, according to TNT’s Chris Haynes.

Paul appeared to injure his right hand on this steal in the fourth quarter of the 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Chris Paul reportedly had an X-ray after the game that came back clean. He appeared to be in some discomfort after deflecting this pass with just under 4 minutes left. pic.twitter.com/lqWxgTLx8P — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) April 19, 2023

“I don’t have anything to report. He seems like he’s OK,” Suns head coach Monty Williams told reporters postgame.

Paul finished the contest with 16 points on 8-of-14 shooting to go along with eight assists, four rebounds and one steal in nearly 38 minutes played.

The soon-to-be 38-year-old also broke a 13-game losing streak in playoff games in which Scott Foster officiated.

“I ain’t notice,” Paul told reporters postgame of breaking the streak.

Paul is now 3-17 all-time in the postseason when both he and Foster are on the court together.

The Suns did win Game 2 of the 2021 Western Conference Finals against the Clippers — the Valley-Oop game — with Foster on the floor, but Paul did not suit up because he was in health and safety protocols.

Chris Paul says when he doesn't bring the ball up the court it is by design so the Suns can play with more pace. Full postgame interview: https://t.co/bfYSvIh8Tm pic.twitter.com/LEeQ9OxWR5 — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) April 19, 2023

UP NEXT

Game 3 will tip off on Thursday in Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com, with the pregame show slated for 6:30 p.m.

