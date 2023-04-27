Phoenix Suns associate head coach Kevin Young’s name has again been tied to a head-coaching opening, this time with the Toronto Raptors, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Suns’ top coach on Monty Williams’ staff had already been linked to the Houston Rockets’ opening before that squad hired Ime Udoka to replace Stephen Silas.

In Toronto, the Raptors are aiming to fill the slot after Nick Nurse was fired.

They have a more enviable position than Houston with talent like Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Scotty Barnes under contract for next season.

According to Wojnarowski, the other initial candidates include Golden State’s Kenny Atkinson, Milwaukee’s Charles Lee, San Antonio’s Mitch Johnson, Sacramento’s Jordi Fernandez, Memphis’ Darko Rajakovic, Miami’s Chris Quinn and WNBA head coach Becky Hammon, who leads the Las Vegas Aces.

Young’s candidacy isn’t surprising. He was among the candidates to replace Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder last offseason, according to reports.

Young joined the Suns in 2020 and before the 2021-22 season was promoted to associate head coach after Phoenix lost former lead assistant Willie Green, who took the New Orleans Pelicans’ head job.

Young previously served under Williams with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he worked from 2017-20 after serving as an assistant and then head coach with the G League affiliate team in Delaware since 2013.

He was born in Salt Lake City and coached at Utah Valley State (2007-08) before working for the Utah Flash D-League franchise from 2009-2011. That team later moved to Delaware to become the 87ers and are currently the Blue Coats.

The 41-year-old Young went 2-2 in 2021-22 for the Suns serving as head coach after Williams ended up in COVID-19 protocols shortly after Christmas.

