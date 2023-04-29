Close
X Valladay among ASU football’s undrafted, reportedly signs with Texans

Apr 29, 2023, 4:27 PM | Updated: 7:10 pm

Arizona State running back Xazavian Valladay reacts after scoring atouchdown against Arizona in the...

Arizona State running back Xazavian Valladay reacts after scoring atouchdown against Arizona in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona State Football had one player drafted this year in defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera by the Las Vegas Raiders in the seventh round (No. 231).

Running back Xazavian Valladay, linebacker Kyle Soelle and defensive end Travez Moore quickly found teams after the final picks, though, as undrafted free agents.

Valladay signed with the Houston Texans on a deal with $175,000 guaranteed, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Soelle is staying in the Valley with the Arizona Cardinals.

Moore agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers, according to insider Aaron Wilson.

Valladay’s lone year at ASU in 2022 proved to be the best of his career, rushing for 1,192 yards and 16 touchdowns while receiving 289 yards and two scores.

The tailback had the most carries (215) and rushing touchdowns in the Pac-12 in 2022 and finished his career as the 68th leading rusher in college football history.

Valladay spent his first four collegiate seasons at Wyoming and finished his tenure there as the second-leading rusher in program history.

He was the rushing yards leader in college football over the last five years but didn’t get an invite to the NFL combine.

Valladay joins a Texans team with a fresh look after hiring head coach DeMeco Ryans and drafting quarterback C.J. Stroud No. 2 overall.

The running backs room is led by standout 2022 rookie Dameon Pierce and veteran newcomer Devin Singletary.

Soelle played 53 games for ASU from 2018-22 and was a multi-year captain.

The Saguaro High School alum started 11 games in 2022 and produced 110 total tackles to lead the team.

Soelle joins a Cardinals squad with head coach Jonathan Gannon and a linebacker corps of Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons and Kyzir White.

Moore played in 15 games across two seasons with ASU.

The 6-foot-4 lineman played in all 12 games in 2022 after an injury-marred first campaign in Tempe.

Sun Devils drafted

– DL Nesta Jade Silvera, Raiders

Sun Devils signed (UDFA)

– RB X Valladay, Texans

– LB Kyle Soelle, Cardinals

– DL Travez Moore, Panthers

– CB Timarcus Davis, Rams

