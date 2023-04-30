Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Arizona Cardinals add mix of 2023 undrafted free agents

Apr 29, 2023, 6:00 PM | Updated: 10:24 pm

Linebacker Kyle Soelle #34 of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts after a defensive stop against th...

Linebacker Kyle Soelle #34 of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts after a defensive stop against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half of the NCAAF game at Arizona Stadium on December 11, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. This years game is the 94th contest of the Territorial Cup. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The 2023 NFL Draft is officially is over.

Now, undrafted free agent signings begin in earnest.

Almost immediately after the conclusion of Day 3’s activities on Saturday in Kansas City, the swarm of undrafted free agent signings began to buzz.

Following the addition of 9 collegiate players, the Arizona Cardinals have added a few names to their roster who weren’t taken in the three-day draft.

Here is a running list of UDFAs who have signed or reportedly signed with the Cardinals:

Arizona State LB Kyle Soelle

The Cardinals are reportedly bringing home the first local product in Sun Devils LB Kyle Soelle, per ASU Football Recruiting.

Soelle was a constant in ASU’s defense for five seasons, totaling 259 tackles, 16 for a loss, four sacks, four interceptions, 12 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

In his senior season, Soelle had 110 tackles (including six-straight games of 10 or more tackles) and was named a captain in his sophomore season.

The linebacker remains in the state after playing high school, college and now professional ball in Arizona.

Michigan State safety Kendell Brooks

Brooks is reportedly signing with the Cardinals after playing two seasons at Michigan State but broke out in his senior season, per KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson.

The safety stands 6-foot, 200 pounds, played in 11 games, amassed 100 tackles (fifth most in Big 10), 3.5 for a loss, three passes defensed and had three forced fumbles (second most in Big 10).

He played two seasons at Michigan State after two years at North Carolina Greenville and sitting out a season when UNCG did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Michigan State DL Jacob Slade

Former Michigan State DL Jacob Slade is reportedly signing with the Cardinals on a deal that includes $200,000 guaranteed, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Slade is the second Spartan to reportedly be heading to the Valley immediately following the draft.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman recorded 88 tackles, 11.5 for loss, four sacks, four passes defensed, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick in 42 games played in East Lansing.

As a senior, Slade was on watch lists for both the Outland Trophy (best college football interior lineman) and Lombardi Award ( best college football lineman) and was a second-team Walter Camp preseason All-American.

TCU RB Emari Demercado

Demercado will reportedly add to an already inexperienced backfield outside of starter James Conner, per Wilson.

The Horned Frogs running back was a big part of the run to the National Championship game this last season. In the CFP semifinal against Michigan, he had a career-best 150 yards rushing on 17 carries.

He added 744 total yards, seven touchdowns and averaged 5.6 yards per carry in his senior season.

Oklahoma State long snapper Matt Hembrough

Hembrough was an All-American long snapper who snapped for both punts and kicks.

He was a finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award (best snapper in the country) in his fifth season in college.

Georgia State CB Quavian White

White was a three-time All-Sun Belt cornerback and five-year starter in the secondary.

He is tied for the GSU career interception number at 11. He is also the record holder for pass breakups in a season due to 34 in 2020.

He totaled 157 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 10 interceptions and 42 passes defensed in 40 career collegiate games.

Wake Forest TE Blake Whiteheart

Whiteheart is set to join a position group with 2022 second-rounder Trey McBride and veteran Zach Ertz.

The 6-foot-4, 243-pound playmaker was a team captain at Wake Forest and was on the 2022 John Mackey Award (nation’s top tight end) watch list.

He tallied 24 catches for 295 yards in 12 games last season and scored three touchdowns.

Whiteheart also had experience on special teams.

Arizona Cardinals add mix of 2023 undrafted free agents