Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Clayton Tune says he’s best QB in draft class, gives Cardinals extra option

May 1, 2023, 3:47 PM

Quarterback Clayton Tune #3 of the Houston Cougars passes the ball during the game against the Texa...

Quarterback Clayton Tune #3 of the Houston Cougars passes the ball during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

(Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals 2023 fifth-rounder and quarterback Clayton Tune didn’t hold back during his first interaction with local reporters on Saturday.

“I think I’m the best quarterback in this class and God’s got a plan for me, so I wasn’t too stressed about it,” Tune said. “I didn’t have too many expectations, but I’m just happy to be a part of such a great organization and be able to live out my dream. I’m just happy to go in there to work and compete.”

And while it remains to be seen if he can live up to that statement, Tune — the ninth quarterback drafted this past weekend — at the very least gives the Cardinals another option with the unknown surrounding quarterback Kyler Murray and his return from a torn ACL.

Like it or not, we haven’t gotten a concreate timeline and likely won’t until Murray’s healthy. And given how late in the season he went down with the injury, a return by Week 1 seems out the cards.

RELATED STORIES

That leaves Colt McCoy, David Blough and now Tune as Arizona’s likely starting options at the beginning of the year.

McCoy and Blough should have a clear head start having NFL games already under their belt, but as we’ve been told by new general manager Monti Ossenfort and first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon, competition is a huge part of the new regime.

“If you look at my body of work, the effect that I have on my team that I play on, I elevate everyone around me,” Tune said. “I’m a natural leader, people follow me and see the work that I’m putting in and the mindset that I have, and they want to follow suit.

“I have that no-flinch mentality when things get going tough. Those are some of the intangible’s things, and then being able to make every throw on the field, being able to make plays off schedule and be more mobile than people realize.”

Tune, whose great-great uncle Jim Lawrence was the Cardinals’ first-ever NFL Draft pick in 1936, heads to Arizona following five seasons at Houston.

This past year was his best as a Cougar, completing 67.3% of his throws for 4,074 yards and 40 touchdowns to 10 interceptions in 13 games played.

The QB can tuck and run when it calls for it, too, rushing for 544 yards and five scores on 128 carries in 2022.

That ability to run the rock may be a big reason why the Cardinals were interested in Tune.

With both McCoy and Blough more on the stationary side of things, Tune gives new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing a more mobile signal caller to work with in an offense. Tune also has familiarity with Cardinals QBs coach Israel Woolfork after working with the assistant at the Senior Bowl.

In an offense that is going to be tailored around the moving Murray, bringing in Tune can give Petzing and Woolfork a better feel for what to expect when Murray does get that green light.

Plus, at the end of the day, adding another arm just stokes the fire inside the QBs room.

“We’re always going to look to add competition to the roster,” first-year general manager Monti Ossenfort said Saturday. “It doesn’t matter what position that’s at, we’re going to constantly look to add competition. Clayton was a highly productive player at the University of Houston. He’s got good size, he’s got good speed, he throws the ball well.

“It’s a crowded room but Kyler’s working back from his injury, and we’ll see how it goes. I think competition will bring out the best in everybody and we’ll just see where that ends up.”

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and other members of the team unveil Arizona’s new uniforms on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Phoenix (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Cardinals LB Cam Thomas and RB James Conner look on during the unveiling of Arizona’s new uniforms on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Phoenix (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and WR Hollywood Brown look on during the unveiling of Arizona’s new uniforms on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Phoenix (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Cardinals S Jalen Thompson helps unveil Arizona’s new uniforms on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Phoenix (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Cardinals S Jalen Thompson helps unveil Arizona’s new uniforms on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Phoenix (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (left) and LB Zaven Collins (right) with WR Hollywood Brown during the team’s uniform unveiling on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Phoenix (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Cardinals QB Kyler Murray chats with sideline reporter Paul Calvisi during the unveiling of Arizona’s new uniforms on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Phoenix (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) and Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) pose for a photo during a photoshoot for the 2023 Arizona Cardinals Uniforms on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) pose for a photo during a photoshoot for the 2023 Arizona Cardinals Uniforms on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) poses for a photo during a photoshoot for the 2023 Arizona Cardinals Uniforms on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Cardinals Corner

DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals makes a catch over Charvarius Ward #7 of the San Franc...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins amid trade talk: ‘Who said I want to leave?’

DeAndre Hopkins on Monday asked a simple question on social media regarding where he stands amid all the trade speculation.

16 hours ago

General manager Monti Ossenfort of the Arizona Cardinals speaks to the media during the NFL Combine...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ haul of future draft picks in 2024 not to be overlooked

Not to be forgotten amid the new additions from the NFL Draft are the future assets Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort picked up along the way.

16 hours ago

Defensive end BJ Ojulari #18 of the LSU Tigers reacts after a tackle against the Florida State Semi...

Tyler Drake

Things to know about the rest of the Cardinals’ 2023 NFL Draft haul

Get to know the Arizona Cardinals' late-round picks from the 2023 NFL Draft, including BJ Ojulari, Kei'Trel Clark and Dante Stills.

16 hours ago

Monti Ossenfort pleased with NFL Draft haul...

Tyler Drake

Monti Ossenfort pleased with haul from 1st NFL Draft as Cardinals’ GM

For Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort, the first NFL Draft in his new role was everything and more.

3 days ago

Jim Lawrence, great-great uncle of Clayton Tune...

Tyler Drake

Clayton Tune latest Cardinals 2023 draft pick with family ties to franchise

Paris Johnson isn't the only 2023 Arizona Cardinals draft pick with prior family connections to the organization.

3 days ago

A general view as the Arizona Cardinals make their #1 overall draft pick during the first round of ...

Arizona Sports

Here are the 9 Arizona Cardinals’ NFL Draft selections in 2023

The Arizona Cardinals traded down from the No. 3 overall pick while on the clock to start their 2023 NFL Draft.

3 days ago

Clayton Tune says he’s best QB in draft class, gives Cardinals extra option