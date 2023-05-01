The 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins remains an Arizona Cardinal.

The wideout’s future is still very much up in the air amid an offseason filled with trade speculation and reports of prospective teams interested in him.

But on Monday, Hopkins asked a simple question regarding where he stands on the matter.

“I see everybody telling me to stay, who said I want to go? Who said I want to leave?” Hopkins said on Instagram. “I’m out here working.”

The IG story shows Hopkins working out in Phoenix.

Hopkins and new Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort have remained in contact since the latter came aboard this offseason.

During the week of the Super Bowl, Hopkins said he and Ossenfort had a good conversation that didn’t necessarily center around the future.

Ahead of the draft, Ossenfort said he’s continued to talk with Hopkins but would not dive any further.

“He’s been great,” Ossenfort said April 21. “Good discussions back and forth as it pertains to his situation. I’m going to keep those discussions between us … but he’s been proven to be a good player in this league and he’s obviously a very talented player.

“I think we’ve had productive conversations with Hop, I’m just going to keep those between us.”

After the first round of the draft, Ossenfort reiterated that Hopkins is a Cardinal and “we’re moving forward.”

Hopkins, 30, played in a career-low nine games this past season due to a PED suspension (six) and injury (three).

But when Hopkins was on the field, he was arguably Arizona’s best weapon. Despite the missed time, the wide receiver was first on the team in receiving yards (717) and second in touchdowns (three) and receptions (64).

