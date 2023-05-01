Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins amid trade talk: ‘Who said I want to leave?’

May 1, 2023, 12:30 PM | Updated: 12:35 pm

DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals makes a catch over Charvarius Ward #7 of the San Franc...

DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals makes a catch over Charvarius Ward #7 of the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Estadio Azteca on November 21, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins remains an Arizona Cardinal.

The wideout’s future is still very much up in the air amid an offseason filled with trade speculation and reports of prospective teams interested in him.

But on Monday, Hopkins asked a simple question regarding where he stands on the matter.

“I see everybody telling me to stay, who said I want to go? Who said I want to leave?” Hopkins said on Instagram. “I’m out here working.”

RELATED STORIES

The IG story shows Hopkins working out in Phoenix.

Hopkins and new Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort have remained in contact since the latter came aboard this offseason.

During the week of the Super Bowl, Hopkins said he and Ossenfort had a good conversation that didn’t necessarily center around the future.

Ahead of the draft, Ossenfort said he’s continued to talk with Hopkins but would not dive any further.

“He’s been great,” Ossenfort said April 21. “Good discussions back and forth as it pertains to his situation. I’m going to keep those discussions between us … but he’s been proven to be a good player in this league and he’s obviously a very talented player.

“I think we’ve had productive conversations with Hop, I’m just going to keep those between us.”

After the first round of the draft, Ossenfort reiterated that Hopkins is a Cardinal and “we’re moving forward.”

Hopkins, 30, played in a career-low nine games this past season due to a PED suspension (six) and injury (three).

But when Hopkins was on the field, he was arguably Arizona’s best weapon. Despite the missed time, the wide receiver was first on the team in receiving yards (717) and second in touchdowns (three) and receptions (64).

Cardinals Corner

General manager Monti Ossenfort of the Arizona Cardinals speaks to the media during the NFL Combine...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ haul of future draft picks in 2024 not be overlooked

Not to be forgotten amid the new additions from the NFL Draft are the future assets Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort picked up along the way.

13 hours ago

Defensive end BJ Ojulari #18 of the LSU Tigers reacts after a tackle against the Florida State Semi...

Tyler Drake

Things to know about the rest of the Cardinals’ 2023 NFL Draft haul

Get to know the Arizona Cardinals' late-round picks from the 2023 NFL Draft, including BJ Ojulari, Kei'Trel Clark and Dante Stills.

13 hours ago

Monti Ossenfort pleased with NFL Draft haul...

Tyler Drake

Monti Ossenfort pleased with haul from 1st NFL Draft as Cardinals’ GM

For Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort, the first NFL Draft in his new role was everything and more.

3 days ago

Jim Lawrence, great-great uncle of Clayton Tune...

Tyler Drake

Clayton Tune latest Cardinals 2023 draft pick with family ties to franchise

Paris Johnson isn't the only 2023 Arizona Cardinals draft pick with prior family connections to the organization.

3 days ago

A general view as the Arizona Cardinals make their #1 overall draft pick during the first round of ...

Arizona Sports

Here are the 9 Arizona Cardinals’ NFL Draft selections in 2023

The Arizona Cardinals traded down from the No. 3 overall pick while on the clock to start their 2023 NFL Draft.

3 days ago

Owner Michael Bidwill of the Arizona Cardinals talks during a press conference introducing new head...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals internal memo: Focused on improving culture amid misconduct allegations

The Cardinals said they are taking steps toward improving the work environment for employees through a series of internal listening sessions.

3 days ago

Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins amid trade talk: ‘Who said I want to leave?’