TEMPE — Among the unique facts about Arizona Cardinals rookie offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr., there is one in particular that stands out above the rest.

Looking to give back at an earlier age than most, the lineman created the Paris Johnson Foundation his senior year in high school to help better serve underprivileged student athletes and homeless veterans in the community.

Johnson’s passion to aid those less fortunate is evident just in the way he speaks on his foundation. It’s a credit to his mother, Monica Daniels, who has continually pushed him while leading by example.

“We were raised in church … and I raised my children to give even as little people,” Daniels said after Johnson was formally introduced in Arizona. “I taught them it was very important to give, because when you give, you get back. When you hold, you can’t get anything, your hands are full. … And sometimes, our so-called bad day is somebody else’s good day.”

Before the Cardinals drafted Johnson with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft last month, the foundation was already seeing some of the fruits of his labor.

So far, the foundation has reached more than 100 veterans and 350 student-athletes in addition to raising $15,000 and helping five charities along the way. It’s hosted nine events on its own.

His NIL deal with Charqui Jerky Company even aids Johnson’s charitable actions, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting not only the lineman’s foundation but also 2nd & 7, which promotes reading at a young age through free books and role models.

It’s just the beginning for Johnson, who is ready to take his charitable efforts and the team’s trajectory to greater heights with his mom right by his side.

“Paris is going to do his part so they can win. That’s not momma’s job,” Daniels said. “Momma’s job is to support (Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill), support (head coach Jonathan Gannon) and his vision for this organization and that’s the part that my husband, my daughter and I want to do is to support the organization. And how are going to do that? By being here in the community, by serving the community.

“We can do it with the support of the Cardinals organization, we can do it with the support of the National Football League and we can get out and touch so many people and just love on people and just support them with the platform we have,” she added. “Our gifts are for other people, they’re not for us.”

