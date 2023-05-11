Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Got it from his mama: Cardinals OL Paris Johnson’s charitable work a family affair

May 11, 2023, 8:18 AM | Updated: 8:19 am

Paris Johnson introductory press conference...

Arizona Cardinals OL Paris Johnson and family following his introductory press conference, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — Among the unique facts about Arizona Cardinals rookie offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr., there is one in particular that stands out above the rest.

Looking to give back at an earlier age than most, the lineman created the Paris Johnson Foundation his senior year in high school to help better serve underprivileged student athletes and homeless veterans in the community.

Johnson’s passion to aid those less fortunate is evident just in the way he speaks on his foundation. It’s a credit to his mother, Monica Daniels, who has continually pushed him while leading by example.

“We were raised in church … and I raised my children to give even as little people,” Daniels said after Johnson was formally introduced in Arizona. “I taught them it was very important to give, because when you give, you get back. When you hold, you can’t get anything, your hands are full. … And sometimes, our so-called bad day is somebody else’s good day.”

RELATED STORIES

Before the Cardinals drafted Johnson with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft last month, the foundation was already seeing some of the fruits of his labor.

So far, the foundation has reached more than 100 veterans and 350 student-athletes in addition to raising $15,000 and helping five charities along the way. It’s hosted nine events on its own.

His NIL deal with Charqui Jerky Company even aids Johnson’s charitable actions, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting not only the lineman’s foundation but also 2nd & 7, which promotes reading at a young age through free books and role models.

It’s just the beginning for Johnson, who is ready to take his charitable efforts and the team’s trajectory to greater heights with his mom right by his side.

“Paris is going to do his part so they can win. That’s not momma’s job,” Daniels said. “Momma’s job is to support (Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill), support (head coach Jonathan Gannon) and his vision for this organization and that’s the part that my husband, my daughter and I want to do is to support the organization. And how are going to do that? By being here in the community, by serving the community.

“We can do it with the support of the Cardinals organization, we can do it with the support of the National Football League and we can get out and touch so many people and just love on people and just support them with the platform we have,” she added. “Our gifts are for other people, they’re not for us.”

character counts

Character Counts is a registered trademark of the Josephson Institute.

Cardinals Corner

Jon Gaines II could be an option at center for the Cardinals...

Tyler Drake

Who will be the Cardinals’ starting center in 2023?

As we've seen with the Arizona Cardinals in the past, having a concrete option at center can go a long way.

2 days ago

Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon...

Tyler Drake

Jonathan Gannon, Cardinals more than ready to mold 2023 draft class

Jonathan Gannon feels confident early on that every one of the nine prospects the Cardinals came away with carry the traits Arizona desires.

9 days ago

Arizona Cardinals star backer Isaiah Simmons (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals ‘comfortable’ with where they stand with LB Isaiah Simmons

The Arizona Cardinals did what many expected them to do in declining linebacker Isaiah Simmons' fifth-year option on Monday.

9 days ago

Arizona Cardinals Isaiah Simmons...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals decline to pick up Isaiah Simmons’ 5th-year option

The Arizona Cardinals have declined to pick up linebacker Isaiah Simmons' fifth-year contract option, per report.

10 days ago

Quarterback Clayton Tune #3 of the Houston Cougars passes the ball during the game against the Texa...

Tyler Drake

Clayton Tune says he’s best QB in draft class, gives Cardinals extra option

Arizona Cardinals 2023 fifth-rounder and quarterback Clayton Tune brings added confidence and competition to the QBs room.

10 days ago

DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals makes a catch over Charvarius Ward #7 of the San Franc...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins amid trade talk: ‘Who said I want to leave?’

DeAndre Hopkins on Monday asked a simple question on social media regarding where he stands amid all the trade speculation.

10 days ago

Got it from his mama: Cardinals OL Paris Johnson’s charitable work a family affair