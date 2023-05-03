Close
Arizona Coyotes sign forward Aku Räty to 2-year deal

May 3, 2023, 11:07 AM

Goaltender Spencer Knight #30 of the United States skates against Aku Raty #34 of Finland during the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinals at Rogers Place on January 4, 2021 in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

BY


The Arizona Coyotes signed forward Aku Räty to a two-year, entry-level contract on Wednesday, the team announced.

Per club policy, the terms of the deal were not disclosed, though CapFriendly values the two-year contract at $1.85 million.

“We are pleased to sign Aku and have him join our organization,” Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said in a press release.

“Aku is a big, skilled, two-way forward who had a breakout season with Ilves. We look forward to Aku’s continued professional development in Arizona.”

Räty was drafted by the Coyotes in the fifth round (151st overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft. He has yet to play at the NHL level.

From 2019-23, Räty played for the Ilves in Finland’s SM-Liiga, registering 35 goals and 43 assists for 78 points in 177 games. He also recorded 64 penalty minutes. He won bronze with Finland at the 2021 World Junior Championship where he scored two goals and an assist across seven games.

This past season, the 6-foot, 187-pounder recorded 18-24-42 and 10 penalty minutes. He ranked second on the team and was tied for 11th in the league in goals scored.

In addition to signing draft picks and free agents, the Coyotes have a 7.5% chance to take home the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. They’ll discover their first-round fate on Monday.

