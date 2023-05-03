It’s not out of the normal to play as Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant in a video game.

Since his college days, he’s been a regular on a number of basketball-specific games for hoops enthusiast.

But for the first time ever, Durant is being immortalized in a whole other genre: Call of Duty.

Kevin Durant will be in Call Of Duty. pic.twitter.com/0JSqRLX0Dr — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 3, 2023

Announced Wednesday, Durant will be a playable character during Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, which drops May 10.

The special bundle to acquire Durant’s services come with much more than just the 13-time All-Star.

“The bundle includes two weapon blueprints that reference his iconic nicknames: the ‘Reap This’ AR blueprint and the ‘Easy Money’ sniper blueprint,” a press release read Wednesday. “Both blueprints are built for the all-around Operator, just like how KD built himself up to be deadly all over the hardwood.

“The bundle also includes the ‘deadly from downtown’ finishing move, the ‘b-ball’ weapon charm, the ‘ankle-breaker’ loading screen, the ‘hoops’ sticker, and the ‘KD baller’ Animated Emblem.

Get ready to get dunked on 🏀 A new #CallofDuty Operator enters the court this May #MWII #Warzone2 @PlayCODMobile pic.twitter.com/6ivAFQbltU — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 2, 2023

Additionally, Durant will also be a playable option on Call of Duty: Mobile during Season 4 beginning on May 18.

But in the meantime, he’s got other pressing matters to attend to.

Down 0-2 against the Denver Nuggets in Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs and without star point guard Chris Paul for at least the next few games, it’ll be on Durant and guard Devin Booker to pick up the slack.

Through the first two games of the series, Durant is averaging 26.5 points on 47.8% shooting and 20% from deep to go along with 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 40.2 minutes per contest.

The Suns are back in action Friday night for Game 3 against the Nuggets. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app or ArizonaSports.com.

