Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns owner Mat Ishbia on feud with Cavs’ Dan Gilbert: ‘He doesn’t like me, I don’t like him’

May 4, 2023, 8:43 AM

Mat Ishbia, the new controlling interest owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, poses with ...

Mat Ishbia, the new controlling interest owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, poses with his children as he is introduced to the media during an NBA basketball news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Asked about his relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, new Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia couldn’t have been more candid.

On The Bill Simmons Podcast published this week, Ishbia was asked about the rivalry that goes way back between the two Detroit-based mortgage lending company CEOs, who as of February both own NBA teams.

“He doesn’t like me and I don’t like him, right? That’s how it is,” Ishbia said. “His company (Rocket) used to be No. 1 in mortgage. My business (United Wholesale Mortgage) is No. 1 in mortgage (now).

“I don’t like how they do business in a lot of things, he probably doesn’t like how we do things. We’re in the same town, we compete, we’re winning.”

RELATED STORIES

There is a Google-able history of the Gilbert-Ishbia rivalry on the business side of things.

In 2020, UWM ran a Super Bowl commercial that seemed to take jabs at Rocket Mortgage (an actual rocket was involved). Ishbia even called out Rocket after UWM surpassed its rival as the No. 1 lender.

Signs that the rivalry in the mortgage lending business would cross into the professional basketball space appeared literally the day Ishbia was confirmed as the replacement to former Suns owner Robert Sarver.

NBA owners voted 29-0 to approve Ishbia’s purchase of the team on Feb. 6, with one owner abstaining. Gilbert didn’t vote.

“People asked me what I thought about that: Like, I knew without a question that that’d probably be how he’d handle it,” Ishbia told Simmons. “The best part is now you get to see who I see. Very simple. Now you see what I see and what I know about that man.”

While Ishbia said he’s not against shaking hands with Gilbert, adding he has no animosity toward him, there is a competitive edge to their relationship.

The Suns owner added that he’s against how Gilbert has handled things on the mortgage business side.

“If someone does things the wrong way, which he’s done, I’m going to call them out on it and that’s what I’ve done,” Ishbia said.

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul (3) of the Phoenix Suns speaks with Kevin Durant (35) and Devin Booker (1) after Durant ...

Kellan Olson

Suns ready to overcome latest obstacle after Chris Paul’s injury

Chris Paul's left groin strain is the latest bit of adversity thrown Phoenix's way since Monty Williams' arrival in the Valley.

14 hours ago

Jamal Murray (27) speaks to Nikola Jokic (15) alongside Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) of the Denver ...

Kellan Olson

Chris Paul’s injury shifts pressure on Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns

The Denver Nuggets can no longer play the underdog card. They are now the heavy favorites against the Suns and the pressure is on to deliver.

2 days ago

Kevin Durant in COD...

Arizona Sports

Danger close! Kevin Durant drops in as playable character in Call of Duty

For the first time ever, Suns forward Kevin Durant is being immortalized in the latest season of Call of Duty: Warzone.

2 days ago

Devin Booker and Chris Paul...

Kevin Zimmerman

Here’s one way the Suns could survive, and win, with Chris Paul injured

Devin Booker will carry more with Chris Paul injured, but there were signs of improvements from the Suns in Game 2 against the Nuggets.

2 days ago

Bally Sports Arizona...

Arizona Sports

Bally Sports Arizona owner sues Suns, Mercury

The Phoenix Suns and Mercury are being sued by Diamond, the operator of Bally Sports Arizona, after they announced a new TV and media deal.

14 hours ago

Josh Rojas dog Booker...

Haboob Blog

Josh Rojas joins the club of fans with dogs named after Devin Booker

How do you name a dog? Well, for D-backs' Josh Rojas, he went with his favorite player on his favorite basketball team: Suns' Devin Booker.

2 days ago

Suns owner Mat Ishbia on feud with Cavs’ Dan Gilbert: ‘He doesn’t like me, I don’t like him’