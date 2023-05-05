Arizona’s Pelle Larsson invited to NBA G League Elite Camp

Arizona wing Pelle Larsson received an invitation to the 2023 NBA G League Elite Camp to run drills and play five-on-five against others vying to be drafted in front of NBA scouts.

The event takes place May 13 and 14 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Larsson was one of 50 players invited to the camp, which has featured players in the past such as Max Strus, Jose Alvarado and Terance Mann, who have all contributed to playoff teams in the NBA.

At 6-foot-5, Larsson finished the 2023 season with 18 starts averaging 9.9 points, 3.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

He was named the Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year in 2021-22 after transferring from Utah.

Larsson is one of 242 players who announced themselves as early entry candidates for the NBA Draft.

Those players have until June 12 to withdraw their names and return to school.

Teammate Azuolas Tubelis also declared for the draft but was not invited to the camp.

Other players from the Pac-12 invited to Chicago include Tyger Campbell from UCLA, Tristan Da Silva from Colorado and Drew Peterson from USC.

