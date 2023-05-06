Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Cam Payne starts in place of Chris Paul for Suns-Nuggets Game 3

May 5, 2023, 6:32 PM

Phoenix Suns Cam Payne...

Phoenix Suns backup point guard Cam Payne warms up before Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz., on May 5, 2023. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Jake Anderson's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns backup point guard Cam Payne will start in place of the injured Chris Paul in Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at Footprint Center, the team announced.

Suns head coach Monty Williams played it close to the vest when asked pregame about who would start in place of Paul.

“We’ll see,” he told reporters before the official starting lineup cards were released.

Phoenix officially ruled out Paul on Thursday after he suffered a left groin strain in Game 2’s 97-87 loss at Ball Arena in Denver.

RELATED STORIES

The Suns are reportedly preparing to be without their starting point guard through Game 5, who is listed as day-to-day and will be re-evaluated next week.

Paul turns 38 years old on Saturday.

Payne has played just over 24 minutes for the Suns since April 7 when he fell on his lower back in a 121-107 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

He made his return from lower-back soreness with a 3:16-minute showing on April 25 in Phoenix’s 136-130 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 5 to clinch the first-round series. Payne didn’t score but picked up two assists in that game.

The 28-year-old then scored five points and had one assist and three rebounds over 5:09 in the 125-107 Game 1 loss to the Denver Nuggets on April 29.

Payne saw a large uptick in his minutes at 16:42 in Game 2 on Monday after Paul’s departure in the third quarter, scoring two points to go along with one dime, one board and one steal.

During the regular season, the Suns backup point guard averaged 10.3 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game in 48 games while playing an average of 20.2 minutes in those contests.

Tip-off for Suns-Nuggets Game 3 is scheduled for 7 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Phoenix Suns

Former Suns F Mikal Bridges' Paradise Valley home for sale...

Danny Shapiro

Nets’ Mikal Bridges selling Phoenix-area home for $7 million

Former Phoenix Sun and current Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges put his Paradise Valley home for sale for $7 million.

19 hours ago

May the 4th be with you...

Haboob Blog

Which Star Wars characters are which Arizona sports stars?

May 4 marked Star Wars Day, and with that Arizona Sports' Bickley & Marotta asked which characters are which Arizona sports stars.

19 hours ago

Lakers Warriors Klay Thompson...

Associated Press

Klay Thompson drops 30 in Warriors’ Game 2 win over Lakers

The Warriors tied up the Western Conference semifinals at 1-1 after a 127-100 blowout win over the Lakers on Thursday night.

2 days ago

Kevin Durant (35) of the Phoenix Suns saves the ball and passes to Devin Booker (1) against the Den...

Kellan Olson

Suns-Nuggets Game 3 preview: Maintaining flow without Chris Paul

Lots of adjustments and tweaks are coming as round two comes back to Phoenix but none will be bigger than the Suns playing without Chris Paul.

2 days ago

Mike Budenholzer...

Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks fire head coach Mike Budenholzer after 1st-round playoff exit

The Milwaukee Bucks fired head coach Mike Budenholzer just over a week after their stunning first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat spoiled a season in which they owned the NBA’s best record.

2 days ago

Phoenix Suns GM Lance Blanks...

Jake Anderson

Former Phoenix Suns general manager Lance Blanks dies at age of 56

Former Phoenix Suns general manager Lance Blanks died Wednesday at the age of 56, the NBA announced. He was the GM in Phoenix from 2010-2013.

2 days ago

Cam Payne starts in place of Chris Paul for Suns-Nuggets Game 3