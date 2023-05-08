Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic pushes Suns owner Mat Ishbia during Game 4

May 7, 2023, 6:11 PM | Updated: 8:21 pm

(NBA on TNT screenshot)

(NBA on TNT screenshot)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia sat courtside at Game 4 vs. the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, but he ended up closer to the action than normal.

The basketball landed in his lap during the second quarter on a loose ball.

Ishbia held it while checking on Suns wing Josh Okogie, who fell out of bounds during the play, and Nuggets star Nikola Jokic wanted the ball back.

Jokic attempted to strip it from Ishbia and pushed the team owner with his forearm.

Ishbia, sitting next to his friend and NBA Hall of Fame guard Isiah Thomas, threw his hands up and landed in his seat.

The owner quickly became the subject of praise and jokes online for selling the contact like a player looking for a foul.

RELATED STORIES

After a review, Jokic was handed a technical foul for unsportsmanlike conduct.

“I just deemed the technical foul the appropriate penalty for what happened over there,” crew chief Tony Brothers said in the pool report after the game. “He didn’t just run over and hit a fan. There was some engagement, so I deemed the technical foul the appropriate penalty.”

Brothers admitted that Jokic “deliberately gave him a shove and pushed him down.”

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone called it “crazy” that Jokic received a technical foul.

A separate fan was ejected from the game for putting his hands on Jokic during the sequence.

The Suns won Game 4 129-124, and Jokic finished with 53 points.

Phoenix Suns

Landry Shamet #14 of the Phoenix Suns during Game One of the Western Conference First Round Playoff...

Alex Weiner

Landry Shamet steps up for Suns in breakout showing vs. Nuggets

Suns wing Landry Shamet, who had seven points in the series entering Sunday's Game 4, stepped up with 19 in the 129-124 win vs. Denver.

20 hours ago

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a basket at the end of the first quarter in Game Fou...

Wills Rice

Suns’ Devin Booker, Kevin Durant outduel Nikola Jokic for Game 4 win over Nuggets

Exhale Suns fans, the series is tied at two apiece after Booker and Durant's masterclasses in the 129-124 win over the Nuggets in Game 4.

20 hours ago

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball against Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nugget...

Wills Rice

Suns’ Devin Booker dishes full-court dime to Kevin Durant to end 1Q vs. Nuggets

Suns' Kevin Durant is a man of many talents, but at the end of the 1Q in Game 4 against the Nuggets, he showed what an athlete he is.

20 hours ago

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basket...

Arizona Sports

Suns, 76ers look to avoid daunting 3-1 series deficits in Sunday matchups with Nuggets, Celtics

The Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers are looking to avoid the dreaded 3-1 hole in a playoff series.

20 hours ago

D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers scores in front of Jordan Poole #3 and Stephen Curry ...

Associated Press

Lakers take 2-1 lead over Warriors with dominant victory in Western semis

The Lakers took a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series with a 127-97 victory over the Warriors in Game 3 on Saturday night.

2 days ago

TJ Warren and Kevin Durant in Game 3 of Suns-Nuggets...

Kevin Zimmerman

Suns’ pace and space gives Nuggets 1st adversity of playoffs

Cam Payne replacing Chris Paul and Terrence Ross and T.J. Warren entering the Phoenix Suns' rotation will challenge the Denver Nuggets.

2 days ago

Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic pushes Suns owner Mat Ishbia during Game 4